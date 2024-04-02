Fights in the Mouse House





This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new global markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today April Kickoff

US stocks got off to a tepid start to the second quarter as Treasury yields rose on Monday. Investors weighed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments Friday that there is no rush to cut rates, even though economic growth remains strong and inflation still above target. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.6% at 39,566.85, while TheS&P500 ended down 0.2% at 5,243.77. The heavy on technologyNasdaq Composite on the other hand, ended up 0.11% at 16,396.83. Decoupling

Microsoft Its rivals got a reprieve on Monday, when the software giant announced it would split its Teams and Office offerings following scrutiny from European regulators. One of his rivals, Selling power Slack-owned Slack had filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission in 2020 over what it considered an illegal linking of Teams to Office. Rumbling signs of life

The U.S. IPO market is showing signs of recovery after more than two years. Rubrik, a 9-year-old data security software maker, filed for an IPO Monday, the latest venture-backed company to move toward the public market after a long lull dating back to late 2021. Training effect

Boeing the problems are starting to hurt its airline customers. United Airlines is asking pilots to take unpaid leave next month, citing late-arriving planes from Boeing, according to a memo sent to pilots. CNBC previously reported that United would suspend pilot recruiting this spring for the same reason. [PRO] Small caps

Market strategist Matt Orton is bullish on these two little-known U.S.-listed companies. The essential Disney The standoff with activist investors is expected to result in some sort of resolution after its annual general meeting with shareholders on Wednesday. Disney executives probably need it. The result could well influence the identity of the new general manager who will succeed Bob Iger. Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners is not only challenging Disney's streaming performance, he also wants a seat on the board. Peltz argued that he should help lead the search for a successor, particularly after Iger returns as CEO in 2022 following the firing of his successor Bob Chapek. Before that, Iger had also postponed his retirement five times. CNBC reported in September that Iger planned to name a successor and then coach that person before leaving office near the end of 2026. Several executives speculated that Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, would be the favorite. Yet it faces fierce competition and doubts about its ability to withstand scrutiny. She is, however, the only woman in an internal field that reportedly includes Josh D'Amaro, president of Disney Experiences, Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman of entertainment with Walden. Activist investors and a race for succession. There's more than one fight at the Mickey Mouse clubhouse these days.

