Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 7-13 | Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 7-13:
April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare turns 89. Director Francis Ford Coppola is 86 years old. Actor Roberta Shore (The Virginian) is 81 years old. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 77 years old. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 76 years old. Restless Heart drummer John Dittrich is 73 years old. Singer Janis Ian is 73 years old. Actor Jackie Chan is 70 years old. Actor Russell Crowe is 60 years old. Take 6 singer Mark Kibble is 60 years old. Actor Bill Bellamy (Last Comic Standing, Fastlane) is 59 years old. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 50 years old. Skillet singer-bassist John Cooper is 49 years old. Actress Heather Burns (Miss Congeniality) is 49 years old. Singer John Cooper of Skillet is 49 years old. Actor Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, Southland) is 48 years old. Actor Sian Clifford (Fleabag) is 42 years old. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 39 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 38 years old. Actor Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey) is 36 years old. Actor Conner Rayburn (according to Jim) is 25 years old.
April 8: Mouseketeer original Darlene Gillespie turns 83. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 83 years old. Gamble and Huff songwriter Leon Huff is 82 years old. Actor Stuart Pankin (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Not Necessarily The News) is 78 years old. Yes (and Asia) guitarist Steve Howe is 77 years old. Director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) is 75 years old. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 73 years old. Singer-actor John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 64 years old. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N Roses) is 62 years old. Singer Julian Lennon is 61 years old. Actor Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Under the Dome) is 61 years old. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 61 years old. Actor Robin Wright is 58 years old. Actress Patricia Arquette is 56 years old. Actor JR Bourne (Teen Wolf Television, Revenge) is 54 years old. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 54 years old. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 53 years old. Actress Emma Caulfield (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 51 years old. Actress Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) is 44 years old. Actor Taylor Kitsch (True Detective, Friday Night Lights) is 43 years old. Vampire Weekend singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig is 40 years old. Actor Taran Noah Smith (Home Improvement) is 40 years old. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 31 years old. Actor Sadie Calvano (Mom) is 27 years old.
April 9: Actor Michael Learned (The Waltons) turns 85. Actor Dennis Quaid is 70 years old. Comedian Jimmy Tingle (60 Minutes II) is 69 years old. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 65 years old. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (Morning Joe) is 61 years old. Actor Mark Pellegrino (Dexter) is 59 years old. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 59 years old. Actress Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) is 58 years old. Vocalist Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 55 years old. TV personality Sunny Anderson (The Kitchen) is 49 years old. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 47 years old. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show) is 45 years old. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 44 years old. Actor Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) is 44 years old. Actor Jay Baruchel (Knocked Up, Tropic Thunder) is 42 years old. Actress Annie Funke (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) is 39 years old. Actor Jordan Masterson (Last Man Standing) is 38 years old. Actor Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) is 38 years old. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (Summerland) is 37 years old. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 37 years old. Actress Kristen Stewart (Twilight) is 34 years old. Actress Elle Fanning (Because of Winn-Dixie) is 26 years old. Musician Lil Nas X is 25 years old. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones) is 25 years old. Singer Jackie Evancho is 24.
April 10: Actor Steven Seagal turns 72. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 71 years old. Actor Peter MacNicol (Numb3rs, Ally McBeal) is 70 years old. Actor Olivia Brown (Miami Vice) is 67 years old. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 67 years old. -producer Babyface is 66 years old. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 65 years old. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 64 years old. Primus drummer Tim Herb Alexander is 59 years old. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 57 years old. Comedian Orlando Jones is 56 years old. Staind guitarist Mike Mushok is 55 years old. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip is 54 years old. Actor David Harbor (Stranger Things) is 49 years old. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 45 years old. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 43 years old. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey) is 43 years old. Actor Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grays Anatomy) is 42 years old. Bassist Andrew Dost is having fun. is 41 years old. Actor Ryan Merriman (The Pretender) is 41 years old. Singer-actress Mandy Moore (This is Us) is 40 years old. Actor Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) is 39 years old. Actor Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) is 37 years old. Actor Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) is 36 years old. Country singer Maren Morris is 34 years old. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 33 years old. Actress Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is 32 years old. Actress Sofia Carson (Descendants) is 31 years old. Actor Ruby Jerins (Nurse Jackie) is 26 years old.
April 11: Actor Joel Gray turns 92. Actor Louise Lasser is 85 years old. Actor Peter Riegart (Animal House films, TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is 77 years old. Actor Bill Irwin (Law & Order: SVU) is 74 years old. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 74 years old. 67. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 63 years old. Country singer Steve Azar is 60 years old. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 58 years old. Actor Johnny Messner (Killer Instinct, The OC) is 55 years old. Marcy Playground bassist Dylan Keefe is 54 years old. Actor Vicellous Shannon (The Hurricane) is 53 years old. Rapper David Banner is 50 years old. Actor Tricia Helfer (Lucifer) is 50 years old. All-American Rejects drummer Chris Gaylor is 45 years old. Actor Kelli Garner (Taking Woodstock, Lars and the Real Girl) is 40 years old. Stone is 37 years old. Actress Kaitlyn Jenkins (Bunheads) is 32 years old.
April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock turns 84. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 80 years old. Actor Ed ONeill (Modern Family, Married…With Children) is 78 years old. Actor Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) is 77 years old. Talk show host David Letterman is 77 years old. Singer JD Nicholas of the Commodores is 72 years old. Singer Pat Travers is 70 years old. Actor Andy Garcia is 68 years old. Country singer Vince Gill is 67 years old. Television personality J Alexander (Americas Next Top Model) is 66 years old. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 66 years old. Singer Art Alexakis (al-ex-AH-kis) of Everclear is 62 years old. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 60 years old. Actress Alicia Coppola (TVs Jericho, films National Treasure: Book of Secrets) is 56 years old. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three eleven) is 54 years old. Actor Retta (Good Girls, Parks and Recreation) is 54 years old. Actor Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 53 years old. Actor Shannen Doherty is 53 years old. Actor Marley Shelton (Pleasantville) is 50 years old. Actress Sarah Jane Morris (NCIS) is 47 years old. Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman is 46 years old. Actor Riley Smith (Nashville) is 46 years old. Actress Claire Danes is 45 years old. Actress Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) is 45 years old. Actor Matt McGorry (How To Get Away With Murder, Orange Is the New Black) is 38 years old. Actor Brooklyn Decker (Grace and Frankie) is 37 years old. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 37 years old. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 37 years old. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 30 years old.
April 13: Actor Edward Fox turns 87. Singer Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers is 84 years old. Composer Bill Conti (theme for the film Rocky) is 82 years old. Jefferson Airplane musician Jack Casady is 80 years old. Musician Al Green is 78 years old. Actor Ron Perlman is 74 years old. Actor William Sadler (Wonderfalls, Roswell) is 74 years old. Singer Peabo Bryson is 73 years old. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and Late Night With Conan OBrien) is 73 years old. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 70 years old. Comedian Gary Kroeger (Saturday Night Live) is 67 years old. Actor Saundra Santiago (Miami Vice) is 67 years old. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 63 years old. Actor Hannah Page (TVs Fame) is 60 years old. Actress and comedian Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Biggest Loser) is 60 years old. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 59 years old. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 58 years old. Actor Ricky Schroder is 54 years old. Lead singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 52 years old. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TVs Fargo, Saving Grace) is 51 years old. Singer Lou Bega is 49 years old. Actor Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 48 years old. Actor Kyle Howard (Royal Pains) is 46 years old. Actor Kelli Giddish (Law and Order: SVU) is 44 years old. Actor Courtney Peldon (Boston Public) is 43 years old. Singer Nellie McKay is 42 years old. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 42 years old. Actor Allison Williams (Girls) is 36 years old. Actress Hannah Marks (Necessary Roughness) is 31 years old.