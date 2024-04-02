Lizzo says she resigns over sexual harassment allegations, criticizes Macomb Daily





Singer Lizzo performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York on June 9, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Lizzohinted on Friday that she was leaving the music industryaddressing people who criticized her following her sexual harassment allegations. I'm tired of being trolled by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, make people happy and help the world be a little better than I found it, the About Damn Time singer, 35, wrote in a post on Instagram. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me, she continued, denouncing what she believes are lies told about her and jokes made at her expense because of my appearance. Lizzo didn't specify what exactly she meant by the end of her post, but wrote cryptically: I QUIT. Fans were quick to rally around the singer, leaving her comments of love and support. You are what we need in this world!! You do what you have to do, but know that you are needed, one wrote. Don't let these fools get the better of you, said another. Keep going, please don't give up. No one here can do what you do the way you do it!!! Period. Lizzo's message follows Democratic National Committeefacing criticism for hiring herheadliningFundraiser for President Joe Biden's election at Radio City Music HallThursday evening. It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations, said attorney Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers sue Grammy Award winner for sexual harassment. Without getting into politics, I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo to represent them in any way, given her reprehensible behavior, Zambrano added. It's just a terrible look. New York Daily News 2024. Visitnydailynews.com. Distributed byTribune Content Agency, LLC.







