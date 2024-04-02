Jerrod Carmichael Facing His Celebrity Crush Is Peak Cringe TV

There are about 47,000 oh wait, a new Netflix Original just came out; that's 47,001 TV shows and movies released every week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and avoid the rest.

See: Jerrod Carmichael's Reality TV Show

Jerrod Carmichael's Reality TV Show Brilliantly plays with its viewers' notions of celebrity and construction reality shows, starting with a must-see moment where the titular comedian confesses his crush on Tyler, the Creator in a cringe-worthy and gripping scene.

Here's Allegra Franks take:

In 2024, Jerrod Carmichael may be as well known for his confessions as he is for his comedy. The writer, director, actor and stand-up comedian, more specifically sit-down comedian, has reinvented his career in recent years, going from casually boundary-pushing comic and sitcom star to award-winning star of one of the most talked about comedy specials. during the last years. years 2022 Rothaniel was widely acclaimed for Carmichael's astonishing vulnerability, as he struggled with the nature of secrets before revealing one of his own: this one. He's gay, to the great dismay of his family. (He also admitted that his first name was actually Rothaniel, the specials' namesake.) Since then, his star has exploded, taking his career in new, highly visible directions; he hosted the Golden Globes, hosted by guests Saturday Night Liveand even appeared in the Oscar-winning film Poor thingsfor good measure.

But with increased visibility and awareness has come an increased reliance on the camera to express oneself, as Carmichael himself explores in the HBO shows. Jerrod Carmichael's Reality TV Showwhich will premiere on March 29. The half-hour series, which leans more toward documentary than pure reality television, captures the comedian's efforts to break through the veins adjacent to the one he burst into. Rothaniel. But Carmichael's intimacy is more playful here, constructing over its eight episodes a narrative that requires both performativity and painful honesty. While Reality show isn't as revelatory as his career-defining special, it's a fascinating, touching, and valuable experience in how honest one can truly be when you're writing, directing, and filming your own life.

Jump: Sugar

Sugar continues the revival of the prestige noir series with a fascinating turn from Colin Farrel as an enigmatic private detective until the series squanders all its promise with one blatant and unforgivable mismove. This sugar will leave you salty.

Here's Nick Schagers' take:

Sugar is, at first, an ideal marriage of star and material, starring Colin Farrell as a private detective thrust into a byzantine Los Angeles mystery involving a missing girl, corrupt Hollywood goons and shadowy drug operators. two sides of the line between good and bad. It's Raymond Chandler in a post-Harvey Weinstein world of casting abuse and sexual blackmail, and Farrell cuts a perfect figure as the noble, sad detective who is haunted by his past and claims a deep, abiding love for the cinema, such that each of its expression, gesture and inner thought prove a conscious homage.

Whether deliberately or instinctively echoing his cinematic forebears, Farrell's detective is a throwback with his own charismatic brand of cool, and it does much to make showrunner Mark Protosevich's eight-part Apple TV+ neo-noir keeps humming at least, until a disastrous twist turns things upside down. this serpentine saga, which makes it little more than a fanciful pantomime.

See: Parish

Parish lets Giancarlo Esposito do what he does best: give a captivating and complex performance that elevates everything he's in. In this case, it's a paint-by-numbers crime drama that's much more watchable thanks to its lead actor. Without Esposito, Parish would perish.

Here is Coleman Spilde's view:

There are countless benefits to never seeing a single episode of Break the bad. On the one hand, I can tune out the best TV shows of all time, the conversations people have at parties whenever they get to the Walter White of it all, and instead wonder if I am responsible enough to invest in a large factory. Other times, I have the privilege of never having to worry about what happens in Aaron Paul's career. But the best part about not caring about the meth show or its fallout, You better call Saulis that I managed to avoid unconsciously cataloging Giancarlo Esposito. If I wasn't able to see one of America's best actors like anyone else Break the bad And You better call SaulLike Gus Fring, I just don't know what I would do.

This reality would be frustrating, given that Esposito has been popping up everywhere lately. After a passage on The Mandalorianmajor roles in two recent Netflix series (of varying quality) and excellent voice work on the animated Maxs. Harley Quinn, Esposito returns to the network that made him a notable face. His last drama, Parishwhich begins airing March 31 on AMC is a moderately gripping thriller that works best when it stays focused on its star. Esposito's charm and verve help the six-episode season move at a crackling pace, one that noticeably grinds to a halt whenever he's not on screen. While those who seek Break the bad-Esposito's enthusiasm will not be disappointed, anyone looking for a totally impressive detective story will be disappointed by Parishs unbalanced action.

See: In the land of saints and sinners

If In the land of saints and sinners Sounds like the title of something you'd watch on a plane to pass the time, you've hit the nail on the head. This Liam Neeson murder drama is exactly what you'd expect to watch on a long flight, right down to its questionable Irish politics.

Here is Siddhant Adlakhas take:

In the land of saints and sinners opens on a busy pub, but its introductory text sows confusion: Northern Ireland, 1974. An attempted bombing goes wrong, sending its perpetrators from the IRA led by the ruthless liberator Doireann McCann (Kerry Condon) on the run from Belfast to a coastal town in Donegal, just south of the border. They decide to keep a low profile, but this picturesque village in the Republic of Ireland happens to be the home of hitman Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson), whose path they end up crossing, making for consistently watchable drama (although politically disengaged) on regret.

The film is an Irish production, but American filmmaker Robert Lorenz gives it a typically Western atmosphere. The opening notes of its score written by siblings Diego, Nora and Lionel Baldenweg are clearly inspired by Ennio Morricone, albeit with the occasional use of Irish folk instruments. These settings may not blend on the surface, but Lorenz's approach to the Wild West in Troubles Ireland is less about flash and more about introspective ambiance.

