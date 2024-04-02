What do we know about the death of actor Chance Perdomo





American actor Chance Perdomo He died this weekend at the age of 27. The young man is remembered for having participated in series as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the role of Ambrose Spellman or in Generation V playing Andre Anderson, a student at the fictional Godolkin University who can manipulate metal. Everyone who knew him felt his passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life, and his warmth will continue in those he loved most, his representatives said in a statement shared with the newspaper. The Hollywood Reporter, in which they requested that the family's desire for privacy be respected as he mourns the loss of his beloved son and brother. Generation Va spin-off of The boys It was the young actor's last role. We can't really understand that, shared the show's producers, who described him as charming and cheerful, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, above all, a very kind and charming person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense.. We are truly sorry to Chance's family and mourn the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight, they added. In their own statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, producers of Generation Vthey wrote that the whole family Generation V is devastated by the sudden death of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television express their sincere thoughts and support to Chance's family and all those who loved him during this difficult time. What do we know about the accident? Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident in which no one else was involved. At least that's what they confirmed from their press office to several American media like Variety: It is with great regret that we share the news of the premature death of Chance Perdomo following a motorcycle accident. Authorities said no other people were involved. Which means Perdomo was alone on the bike, but he How the accident happened remains a mystery. Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm whether Perdomo's death occurred in Los Angeles when contacted by Variety magazine, and the Los Angeles coroner's office did not immediately respond to a request for information, the media said. Generation V It's a series that arrived at the end of September last year in the midst of a cast strike and became a hit with critics, quickly getting its second season renewed just two weeks after its debut. However, Amazon announced that it would delay the production start date for the second installment, which is expected to begin filming in April this year. Before this series, the actor played Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in Chilling Adventures of Sabrinain which he plays the protagonist's friend. In addition to his main television roles, Perdomo had a recurring role in the film series After, playing Landon Gibson. He also made appearances in Midsomer Murders, Killed by my debt, for which he received a BAFTA nomination, and in Hetty Plume y Shakespeare & Hathaway: private detectives. We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo at the age of 27. In 2019, Chance was nominated for Best Actor at the BAFTA TV Awards for his role in Killed By My Debt and nominated for a BAFTA Breakthrough for his work in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. pic.twitter.com/ENq1ppOuzB BAFTA (@BAFTA)

March 31, 2024

