JK Rowling challenges Scottish police to arrest her for hate crime





On Monday, Scotland adopted a new hate crime law designed to suppress incitement to hatred linked to age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or intersex identity. And Harry Potter author JK Rowling doesn't seem to be happy about it. Rowling taken at Monday morning for a long conference in which she openly denounced the law misgendered several trans people, then challenged Scottish authorities to arrest him. Scottish lawmakers appear to have placed greater value on the feelings of men who practice their idea of ​​femininity, even in misogynistic or opportunistic ways, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls. Rowling posted. Violate the new law Hate Crime and Public Order Act (Scotland) carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. On Monday, on BBC Radio 4, the Scottish Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown explain that cheating on someone online would be a matter for the police to assess what is happening. This could be reported and investigated. It is up to Police Scotland to decide whether the police think it is criminal or not. Rowling, who has long been vocal about her transphobic beliefs, including concerns about trans women using public toilets, was outraged that Scotland's new legislation did not do so. include women as a protected characteristic. The redefinition of women to include any self-identified man has already had serious consequences for the rights and safety of women and girls in Scotland, with the impact felt more acutely than ever before by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners. and rape survivors, Rowling continued in her message about If what I have written here is considered an offense under the new law, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment, she added. This is not the first time Rowling has made such a statement. Last October, the author declared on X that she would be happy to be imprisoned if a proposed labor law have been implemented that classify misgendering people as an aggravated offense. I will happily take two years if the alternative is forced speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex, she said at the time. Bring on the trial, I say.

