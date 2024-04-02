Barbara Rush dies: It Came From Outer Space actor dies at age 97





Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Barbara Rush, the actress best known for her starring role in the 1950s sci-fi and horror classic He comes from space, is dead. She was 97 years old. In a statement to Fox News, her daughter Claudia Cowan said on Sunday March 31: My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 p.m. this evening. I was with her this morning and I know she was waiting for me to get home safely to transition. Rush was born in Denver in 1927 before growing up in Santa Barbara where she enrolled in the theater program at the University of California, Santa Barbara. After leaving college, she signed with Paramount Pictures who cast her in the 1950s. The Goldbergs and Oscar-winning science fiction film of the 1951s When worlds collide. In 1953, Rush landed a leading role in It comes from outer space, a science fiction classic from an original treatment of Fahrenheit451 author Ray Bradbury. Ray Bradbury was such a wonderful man, Rush once told an interviewer. I remember seeing him all the time riding his bike all over Beverly Hills, I loved him so much. But the problem with this movie is that it was really the first to talk about aliens as superior beings and not just monsters trying to kill us. His idea was that if they were smart enough to get here, it was probably safe to say that they were a little smarter than us. In the film, Rush plays a schoolteacher who, with her boyfriend (Richard Carlson), spots a falling meteor that turns out to be an alien spaceship. Although the aliens replicate the bodies of the townspeople, they prove mostly harmless. Rush won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Female Newcomer for her role in the film. Barbara Rush in Hollywood in 2019 (Getty Images for TCM) Rush continued to star in major productions over the next three decades, including playing James Mason's wife in Larger than life and Dean Martins are interested in The Young Lions. She also appeared as Marian alongside Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Bing Crosby in the comedy Rat Pack. Robin and the 7 Hoods. On television, she was best known for her role in the soap opera Peyton Place, plays the mother of a rebellious teenager whose marriage is falling apart. She has also starred in shows such as The love boat, Magnum PI And The Murder She Wrote. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Rush was married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Jeffrey Hunter between 1950 and 1955, then to publicist Warren Cowan between 1959 and 1969. Her last marriage was to sculptor Jim Gruzalski, from 1970 to 1973, a relationship which began when they met when from a concert by Engelbert Humperdink. . She had two children, Christopher and Claudia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/barbara-rush-actress-death-age-b2521796.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos