Star Trek, Medical Center actress was 85





Barbara Baldavin, who appeared in three episodes of the original series Star Trek and did it again Medical Center before working in the casting department on shows including Dynasty And Trapper John, MD, is dead. She was 85 years old. Baldavin died Sunday of congestive heart failure at her home in Manhattan Beach, her son Marc D'Agosta said. The Hollywood Reporter. Baldavin portrayed phaser control officer Angela Martine in two episodes of NBC's first season. Star Trek in 1966. In the first, her marriage to Starfleet officer Robert Tomlinson (Stephen Mines) – presided over by William Shatner's Captain Kirk – was interrupted by a Romulan attack. She then returned as Lt. Lisa, a communications officer and court reporter, in the series finale, “Turnabout Intruder”, which aired in June 1969. Baldavin played Nurse Holmby in 51 episodes over the final six seasons (1970-76) of CBS. Medical Center, with Chad Everett and James Daly. She had appeared as another character in the first season. In the 1980s, she worked in the casting departments of shows including Hagen — Continuation of Everett's series Medical Center — Square pegs, Matt Houston, Dynasty, Seeker of lost loves And Trapper John, MD Originally from Quincy, Massachusetts, Baldavin began acting while attending El Camino College in Torrance, California, and studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She also appeared in episodes of Rawhide, The fugitive, Preview, Columbo, Mannix, Adam-12, Tomá, The FBI, McMillan and his wife, Bronchus, Barrette, Barnabas Jones, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Vega$ and more. Baldavin worked as an instructor at Dawn Wells' film actor boot camp. She and the deceased Gilligan's Island The star was great friends and shared a birthdate: October 18, 1938. Survivors include another son, Joseph, and his grandchildren, Casandra and Justine. Her former husband was Joseph D'Agosta, who served as a casting director on Star Trek and other Desilu series.

