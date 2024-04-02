Colin Farrell talks about the rise of Irish actors in Hollywood





Colin Farrell has nothing but love for his home country and this week said he was proud of the recent rise in success for Irish actors in Hollywood. “I mean, we punch way above our weight,” said Farrell, a native of Castleknock, Ireland. Entertainment tonight. “We're just a country of five million people and I don't know, the Irish – just whether it's through music, the written word, prose poetry, cinema, theater. He added that he felt his compatriots shared an appreciation of “the importance of history” and of “drawing on the stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world that surrounds us.” surrounds”. Last month, Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy has become the first actor of Irish descent to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards. “I am a very proud Irishman to be here tonight,” Murphy said from the stage. Elsewhere in Hollywood, Irish actors like Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, Kerry Condon, and Paul Mescal have also risen to fame in recent years, joining an established roster of talent including Saoirse Ronan, Liam Neeson, Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson, and Farrell himself. “Barry is off to the races,” Farrell continued of his Killing of a sacred deer And Banshees of Inisherin co-star. “He’s killing it, he’s doing amazing things. I saw him last week for the first time in almost a year, and he looked in great shape, so it was great to see him. In addition to its wealth of on-screen talent, Ireland is also a thriving film hub for Hollywood. After years of growth, Screen Ireland entered 2024 with a record budget of $42 million and began production on a slate of 40 projects in January. “I'm not going to be ridiculous about it, but there is something culturally unique about doing business in Ireland and that experience that you have,” said Elaine Geraghty, managing director of two of the largest film studios of Ireland. The Hollywood Reporter last month. “And that comes from being an island nation. It's a tight-knit community: everyone in the screen industry knows each other. This is really helpful when you're trying to grow business and make sure people get the best experience possible.

