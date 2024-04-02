Gunjan Kuthiala: When an occupational physician and career coach becomes a Bollywood producer in the United States

– Advertisement –

NASHUA, NH Gunjan Kuthiala calls herself an actress and writer by heart and a film producer by choice. She also runs two companies: NRILIFE Productions and JOBGINI, a software company as well as an employment services company.

I am a passionate entrepreneur storyteller and ecosystem creator dedicated to making the dreams of millions come true,” says Ms. Kuthiala.

It is this passion that drives his two projects JOBGINI and NRILIFE productions, which have the mission of creating NRI-Bollywood to bring authentic cinema to meet the creative aspirations of NRIs around the world and tell thought-provoking stories with messages intertwined societal aspects.

She is the producer of NRI Wives: Gray Stories of Love Vs Desires. It is the first ever Bollywood feature film entirely shot and produced in the United States. It's a love story against desire that came out last year.

Ms. Kuthiala began her career in India as a television presenter and then moved to the United States. She has acted in music videos for Zee Music as a female lead, played the lead role in the English feature film – Encrypted: The Cyber ​​Crime!, The Attic!, NRI Story, and more. She was a theater artist for the Boston-based SETU theater group.

On April 26, 2024, Ms. Kuthiala will be honored as the 2024 Outstanding Woman of the Year at the 21st Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will bring together more than 400 community leaders, social activists, entrepreneurs, academicians and philanthropists.

Here is a Q&A session with Ms. Kuthiala.

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most?

Gunjan Kuthiala: I make job candidates' professional dreams come true by matching them with their dream careers through my first business Jobgenie. Through this business, I can also guide teenagers and young professionals in choosing the right careers and prepare them for success in their careers.

Next comes my second venture, NRILIFE Productions, where I aspire to bring thought-provoking stories to life. I have already made two films and released one in theaters around the world, to a very encouraging reception. Both of my professions give me the opportunity to help people achieve their dreams, and that's what I really love about my job.

INE: If you are involved in a charitable or non-profit organization, tell us why this organization and what you do for it?

GK: With the gratitude of multiple talents, I decided to give back to the universe by coaching children/teens in public speaking and career coaching. Public speaking and confidence management is useful in all walks of life and takes a back seat to most children from middle class families and hence this is one Vidhya I like to coach for free .

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

GK: With God’s grace, my hobbies and interests became my career aspirations. Creative writing, filmmaking, career and life coaching, meeting new people, etc. are all part of my professional journey.

INE: In what way do you believe you have most positively influenced or served the local community, your business/organization, and your professional field?

GK: With the grace of God, till date, every penny I have earned is by contributing to someone's dreams directly or through my team and I feel blessed to have contributed to many aspirations professionals.

Being in the field of talent acquisition, I consider myself an occupational physician and career coach and I always feel blessed when I am able to serve (no matter paid or not), when I am able to support my community when someone is struggling in their job search.

I also feel fortunate that the universe has given me a mission to bring authentic filmmaking close to our neighborhood to contribute to the creative aspirations of many. This mission has also become my main goal in life since we have great shooting locations, a lot of talent, integrity and a little money too, but for most NRIs it is not possible to leave family, financial and social commitments and explore Mumbai or Los Angeles and so, we are creating a filmmaking platform here in New England.

INE: What is your rare talent?

G.K.: Creative Writing, My Authenticity and Networking

INE: Your favorite books?

GK: Your Wrong Zones by Wayne Dwyer.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

GK: Let my love open the door to your heart.

INE: Who inspires you the most?

GK: Michelle obama.

INE: Your core value that you try to live by?

GK: Doing good and being good and doing the right thing is not easy but it is the right thing to do.

INE: If you have the chance to meet her, who is the person you would like to meet and why?

GK: Michelle Obama, how I admire her ability to balance all responsibilities in a graceful manner, and her energy, enthusiasm and community work leaves everyone touched, moved and inspired.