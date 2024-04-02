Luke Bryan Comments on 'American Idol' Contestant's Broken Voice During Hollywood Week Performance





Luke Bryan made some comments to a contestant during a recent performance at Hollywood Week on American idol. Madai ChaKell initially received a “no” from Bryan during her audition, but she was sent to Hollywood with two “yes” from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. However, during recent performances, ChaKell felt her emotions rise when things didn't go as planned. She performed “Tattooed Heart” by Ariana Grande, but had some difficulty getting her voice where she wanted it. After a few cracks and imperfections, ChaKell stopped his performance. She then asked for another chance to perform after firing the pianist, blaming the accompanist for her singing problems. “My pianist completely flipped the script on what we had been practicing,” she said during the episode. “Okay, we’re going to do this acapella. Because it’s not happening the way we’ve practiced it. [RELATED: Has Any Platinum Ticket Holder Ever Won American Idol?] Addresses by Luke Bryan American idol Candidate for “Shaky” Voice But CheKell wasn't just irritated with the pianist. After another attempt, she did not get the response she was hoping for from the American idol judges. Luke Bryan had some frank and honest comments about the singer. He said her voice was “shaky in places” and asked if she was failing that. “Is your voice 100%? He asked. “Not where I would like it,” ChaKell responded, but behind the scenes she had a different, more passionate response. “East your voice ok, Luke? she told the cameras. “Because I didn’t hear you sing!” Obviously I can sing. However, the judges felt the environment had been unfair to ChaKell and wanted to give her another chance in a space that didn't make her nervous. “It’s great to see you again,” Bryan said after ChaKell returned. “We understand the dynamics of it now.” However, ChaKell had one last word for Luke Bryan, telling the judge, “Can I have a chair, maybe, because I'm starting to shake a little,” referencing his previous criticisms. Featured image by Disney/Eric McCandless

