Vidhu Vinod Chopra will do something rebellious, but the industry will say paagal hai: Nikkhil Advani laments lack of unity in Bollywood | Bollywood News





Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani did not mince his words while speaking about the lack of unity in the Hindi film industry. He said people in Bollywood are always “busy competing” with each other instead of working together to build a healthy brotherhood, like their counterparts in the South. Advani, who has been a part of the industry for over 25 years, said he has seen greats like Yash Chopra and Yash Johar working in harmony with each other for the betterment of the industry, which is no longer the case of many people. “The Hindi film industry has no unity. Being a kid and seeing what people like Yash Chopra and Yash Johar were doing… You hear stories about these people and how they worked, we don't have that. We are busy competing with each other. We don't celebrate ourselves. The first thing we need to do is come together and say we are one. We don’t agree on anything,” Advani said in an interview with Film Companion. The filmmaker said the industry has agreed on certain things, such as no media network (paid articles) and a marketing cap, among other things, but there is always someone who will go ahead and “break” these rules. “There is no agreement on windows (from cinema to OTT) or distribution model. Everyone is for themselves. Vidhu Vinod Chopra will try to do something, be some kind of rebel, everyone will say “wow” and then say, “he is crazy,'” he added. Advani praised the functioning of South Indian industries and said that apart from making films that reach out to the audience, they also spoke about how these films should be released. Last year, Vidhu Vinod Chopra surprised the industry and trade by releasing his feature film 12th Fail with Vikrant Maasey. At a time when event films dominated the box office, Chopra dropped her mid-sized film with virtually no promotion, relying entirely on word of mouth. 12th Fail ended up becoming a huge success at the box office, grossing over Rs 70 worldwide and won several awards. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

