Colin Farrell reacts to the rise of Irish actors in Hollywood, including Barry Keoghan (Exclusive)

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura in anticipation of her Apple TV+ series, SugarFarrell, 47, said he wasn't surprised to see so many Emerald Isle actors gaining notoriety, including Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal and more. Zooming out, Ireland is also responsible for giving the world Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy And Liam Neeson.

The Banshees of Inisherin The star says that for an island of just 33,000 square miles, having such a wealth of talent is “incredible” and proves that the country has a deep history rooted in storytelling, whether on screen, in music or in any other artistic field. businesses.

“I mean, we punch way above our weight, you know? We're only a country of five million people and I don't know, the Irish — just if it's through music , the written word, if it's prose. poetry, cinema, theater of course, that we just have a deep connection with,” Farrell said. “I just think about the importance of history and analyzing the stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world around us.”

This follows Murphy's historic win in the Best Leading Actor category at the Oscars in March. THE Peaky Blinders alumnus, 47, became the first actor of Irish descent to win the prestigious award for his role as the title character in Christopher Nolan's film. Oppenheimer. Farrell and Murphy previously worked together on the 2003 film Intermission.

Likewise, Farrell highlighted Keoghan, 31, a Dublin native, whose recent credits include major blockbusters like Marvel's The Eternals and Emerald Fennell's Academy Award Salt burn. In this film, Keoghan played the main character of the film, alongside Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike. He also recently starred alongside Austin Butler and Callum Turner in his own Apple TV+ series, Airbenders.

“Barry is off to the races,” Farrell said of his friend and fellow Irishman. “He’s killing it, he’s doing great.”

It's especially fun to watch, he says, not only as a friend and compatriot, but also as someone who has worked with him on many occasions. The couple worked together on the 2022 film, The Banshees of Inisherin, which has racked up eight Oscar nominations and four BAFTA wins. They also starred together in Yorgos Lanthimos' film. The killing of a sacred deer in 2017.

“He’s great, he does wonders,” said the Total recall said the actor. “I saw him last week for the first time in almost a year and he seemed in great shape, so it was great to see him.”

The two men are crossing ships these days as they each work to promote their new film and TV projects, including their respective Apple TV+ shows. For his part, Farrell plays a movie-obsessed private detective in a noir-inspired drama also starring Nate Corddry, Amy Ryan and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The series follows his character, John Sugar, who is hired to help find the missing granddaughter of a major Hollywood producer. As he continues his research, the case eventually expands beyond the disappearance as he discovers more about the family. Farrell says it was the new angle the series used to examine the classic genre that attracted him to the project and made him want to play the title character.

“I've loved film noir for many, many years. I've enjoyed so many, the private eye trope is always interesting because it raises questions of purpose – i.e. which side of the line you are. the good and the bad,” he said. “Private detectives are generally – in the world of noir – badass. They're usually somewhat bitter or jaded by the ugliness they've observed throughout their work and this guy wasn't. “

The first three episodes of Sugar released on Apple TV+ on April 5. Subsequent episodes are released on Fridays.

