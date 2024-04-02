



(Credit: Reliance Entertainment) The 2009 Hindi-language coming-of-age comedy-drama 3 idiots, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ended up being one of the most commercially successful films in India. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time until 2013 and has also received critical acclaim in the global cinema scene. 3 idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, is told through two parallel narratives, one in the present and the other ten years in the past. It focuses on a group of three friends who study together at an Indian engineering university, with Harani delivering a scathing critique of the education system in India. Several facets of the film have received enthusiastic adoration from fans and critics, from its direction and performances to its humor and story. However, the success of 3 idiotsand as is often the case with the nature of fanaticism, fans of the film had a somewhat devastating impact on the Ladakh region of northern India where part of the film was shot. Before the release of 3 idiots, Ladakh was already enjoying thriving tourism, with many peace seekers heading to the region for its magnificent lakes and mountains. Hirani's film was originally seen as a welcome boost to the economy, but when tourist numbers almost quadrupled, Ladakh's infrastructure could no longer cope with the footfall, especially those belonging to to those who did not respect the environment. The picturesque landscapes and culture of Ladakh served as a strong advertisement for 3 idiotsand the film's release saw dozens of tourists and movie buffs descend on the area to experience the on-screen beauty in person. Pangong Lake, one of the most memorable locations in the film, suddenly saw a much higher level of football, leading to the degradation of its environment. Increased waste and noise pollution resulting from irresponsible tourists and the threat to local wildlife must be taken into account, as well as the success of 3 idiots it was no longer worth it in the eyes of the people of Ladakh. Ladakh was already at its maximum capacity in terms of waste management and infrastructure with its 400,000 annual visitors. However, the sudden influx of tourists meant that the state and local businesses were not prepared to provide adequate accommodation, sanitation and transport, which meant that Ladakh was covered in rubbish, which constituted its beauty natural. There was also a monastic cultural charm to Ladakh that movie-loving tourists simply did not understand, and the real customs, beliefs and traditions were largely neglected and disrespected. This led to a homogenization of Ladakhi culture itself, stripped down to nothing in order to appeal to the romantic notion depicted in the film. Tourism has naturally brought economic success to some Ladakhi residents, but it has also created a disparity between those fortunate enough to enjoy it and those unlucky enough not to. As the people of Ladakh sought to profit from the tourism boom, their old ways of life were abandoned, leaving the region in the shadow of its former glory. While 3 idiots Although the film certainly seems to tout Ladakh as a natural paradise, the film itself had disastrous consequences for the region. This shows the need for managers to be more responsible in working with local authorities within their framework in order to create a sense of more sustainable tourism in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/bollywood-best-movie-destroyed-region-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

