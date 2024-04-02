'Godzilla X Kong' is Hollywood's best opening in 2024





Legendary Entertainment's “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” had the best opening in China of any Hollywood film this year. It grossed $44.6 million (RMB 317 million) in mainland Chinese cinemas between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. This accounted for almost 70% of the country's weekend box office. Nationally, movie theaters grossed $64.1 million, a significant jump from the $39.5 million they earned the previous weekend. The total was the third largest this year, excluding Lunar New Year holiday headlines. The opening was smaller than that of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in May 2019, which had a $2.5 million preview weekend, opened with $66 million and built a total of 133 million dollars. But Hollywood films have struggled to reach these heights in China since 2020. The good performance of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom” was the fourth largest by a Hollywood title in the post-pandemic era. The two biggest, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Fast X', earned $52 million in December 2022 and $51 million in June 2023, respectively. Imax reported that “Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom” grossed $7.5 million on its screens in China, representing nearly 17% of its Chinese weekend haul. “Kung Fu Panda 4” fell one spot to second place in its second weekend. It earned $5.8 million, a 60% drop from its opening frame. After ten days in Chinese cinemas, “Kung Fu Panda 4” totaled $34.5 million. “Viva La Vida,” a Chinese film removed from distribution during the Lunar New Year holiday in February, returned to theaters in previews last week and finally got its official re-release on Saturday (most of the films are released in China on Friday) for $4.3. million thanks to Saturday and Sunday screenings. Including its previous earnings, the film finished the weekend with $22.3 million cumulatively. The former chart topper, “The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon,” earned $2.9 million over the past weekend. That gives him a cumulative total of $90.6 million. The French arthouse film, winner of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, “Anatomy of a Fall,” debuted in fifth place with a debut of $1.5 million (RMB 10.7 million). ). The year-to-date box office in China stands at $2.32 billion according to Artisan Gateway. That compares to $1.47 billion so far this year, according to ComScore.

