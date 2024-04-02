Women in Hollywood who are open about their single status

Dating is difficult, even for A-list celebrities.

Some celebrities have spoken a lot about their experiences finding love in Hollywood. Some have retired, while others are still looking for Mr. Right.

Below are a handful of women in Hollywood who have spoken openly about their single lives and what they hope for from their relationships, or lack thereof.

11 CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO HAD QUICK ENGAGEMENTS

Sharon Stone Drew Barrymore Diane Keaton Jennifer Aniston Mindy Kaling Jane Fonda Julie Bowen Patti LaBelle

1. Sharon Pierre

Sharon Stone, actress of “Basic Instinct”, and journalist Phil Bronstein divorced in 2004.

“I'm done with dating, I'm tired of dating,” Stone said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in October 2020. “I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time .I enjoy my time alone and my time with my children and friends more.”

“I have very good male friends, but I feel like when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, men and women are apparently in different situations,” she later said. in the interview.

Although Stone seemed content with her single status a few years ago, the “Casino” star is embracing love in 2024.

“This is the year I 100 percent want to fall in love,” she told the Times.

7 CELEBRITY COUPLES WITH BIG AGE GAPS

2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's talk show has allowed many stars to indulge in their own relationships. However, Barrymore herself has also been transparent with viewers about her own romantic struggles.

Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 until 2016, when they announced their separation. The couple share two children, Olive and Frankie.

Since her divorce, Barrymore has expressed her reluctance to jump into a new relationship.

On her September 2020 show, she spoke with guest Jane Fonda about what she thought about potential future relationships.

“I'm not closed for business,” she told Fonda, “but I've been in exactly this mentality for five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I I'm ready to open [up]I just can't get it in.

In January 2022, Barrymore opened up again about her feelings about dating.

“I'm not there yet. I have two young daughters and I don't want to bring people home,” Barrymore said during an episode of her show. “I think it would take me a long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even introduce them to my daughters.”

Later that year, she opened up more about her feelings in a blog post.

“After two children and a separation from their father which made me cautious, I had the pleasure of redirecting my concerns in terms of love for myself and my two daughters,” she wrote in October 2022. I know that doesn't mean I don't include a man and I haven't in a while. I realized that while working in therapy (with Barry) he had said something and I had to write it down. He said, “Sex is not love. It is the expression of love. I've been searching my whole life for words like that to help me understand the difference, and now, thanks to him, I do.”

She continued: “And since I entered life as a single mother, I have not been able to maintain an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning to new to what being a parent is, something I wasn't entirely clear on growing up, and faced a lot of learning curves. I was intimidated.

Most recently, Barrymore expressed the possibility of her being in a relationship again, taking inspiration from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce..

CAMERON DIAZ, DEAN MCDERMOTT: STARS ADMIT TO UNCONVENTIONAL LIVING SITUATIONS WITH THEIR PARTNERS

3. Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton seems to be done with dating. In January 2023, during an interview with “Extra”, she was asked how long it had been since she had been on a date.

” Let's go [say] 15 years old. They probably just thought, “Enough is enough, she’s too weird.” “I'm a little weird, but I'm fine,” the actress said.

Just months after those comments, Keaton further explained that it was “highly unlikely” that she would ever date again.

“I'm not dating anyone,” Keaton told AARP The Magazine in March 2023. “Very unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me and saying, 'It's So-and-so, I'd like to take you out.' That doesn't happen. Of course not.

4. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's relationships have been in the spotlight in recent years. In recent years, the “Friends” star has been very open about being single.

“This is where I bring it up: We are complete with or without a partner, with or without children. We can decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies,” Aniston wrote in a 2016 editorial for the Huffington Post.

“This decision is ours and ours alone. Let's make this decision for ourselves and for the young women of this world who look to us as examples. Let's make this decision consciously, outside of the noise of the tabloids. We don't need to be married or mothers. to be complete. We can determine our own happily ever after,” Aniston continued.

REAL-LIFE CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO CRAZY ON SCREEN: TOM HANKS & RITA WILSON, GOLDIE HAWN & KURT RUSSELL & MORE

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. In 2019, she praised both marriages.

“My marriages have been very successful, [my] personal opinion,” Aniston told Elle in 2019. “And when they ended, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness no longer exists in that arrangement .”

“Of course there have been bumps, and not every moment has been fantastic, obviously, but in the end, this is our only life and I wouldn't stay in a situation out of fear,” he said. she continued. “Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. Staying in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your life a disservice.”

What's next for Aniston in her love life? Perhaps someone who is not in the public eye.

“That's what I'm kind of hoping for, it's not necessarily someone in the industry itself. That would be nice,” she told People (The TV Show!) in 2021.

5. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has been very open about her thoughts on marriage over the years.

“I don't need marriage. I don't need anyone to meet all my needs and wants. I can take care of it myself now,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2015.

Another subject on which she has spoken a lot is that of being a mother. “The Office” star is a mother of two, but she has never publicly revealed who the father of her children is.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“It's really rewarding to be a mom and spend time with these two people who look like me,” Kaling told the Wall Street Journal in February 2024. “I love them and they're so funny. career, I'm a single mom, I'm the breadwinner of the house,” Kaling explained.

6. Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is not looking for love.

“I don't want to have a relationship anymore, a sexual relationship. I don't have that desire,” she told Harpers Bazaar in 2021.

In 2023, she doubled down on this idea.

“I can do so much more when I'm alone,” she told Vanity Fair.

7. Julie Bowen

Julie Bown and Scott Phillips split in 2018. Since her divorce, the “Modern Family” actress has declared herself “retired” from dating.

“[I’m] very single. No, I'm retiring. This dog was my retirement gift. I was like, “I’m done. I'm done,'” she told guest host Adam Devine on “The Ellen Show” in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Patti Labelle

Patti LaBelle, like Bowen, spent time with her pup during her single years.

“I live my life like it's platinum,” Patti told People in July 2021. “Thank God I have a lot of people who take care of me. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for everyone's sake. I am.

LaBelle said in 2023 on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that she was “kind of, a little bit” open to dating and that she was “too beautiful to be alone.”