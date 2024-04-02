Jon Stewart says Apple asked him not to talk to FTC chairman about issue





Jon Stewart revealed that Apple asked him not to speak to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan on his former Apple TV+ show and podcast, The problem with Jon Stewart. Khan was a guest on Monday's episode of Comedy Central's The daily show, and Stewart made the admission during the interview. When the discussion moved to artificial intelligence, Stewart told Khan that he had wanted to talk to him about The problem. “I have to tell you, I wanted to have you on a podcast and Apple asked us not to, to have you. They literally said, 'Please don't talk to him,'” Stewart said. “I don’t think they cared about you,” he later joked. Khan, who became chairwoman of the FTC in 2021, made a name for herself for openly criticizing the business practices of Amazon, Meta and other companies commonly described as Big Tech and has been praised by both Democrats and Republicans for his antitrust efforts. Stewart added that Apple was also concerned about how The problem would tackle the question of AI. “They didn't let us do that stupid thing we did in the first act about AI,” Stewart said, referring to an early segment in the series that mocked some of the promises of AI . “What is this sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to have these conversations in the public sphere? Stewart asked Khan, but seemed to be speaking more generally. Last October, Apple TV+ abruptly canceled the eight-episode third season of The problem. The Hollywood Reporter reported that there had been tension between Apple and Stewart ahead of season three over topics that would be featured on the show. Sources said THR that Apple approached Stewart and informed the host that both parties needed to be “aligned” on the show's topics. Stewart, according to sources, balked at the idea of ​​being “hamstrung” by Apple, which threatened to cancel the series. Stewart, according to sources, wanted to have full creative control over the series, and after Apple threatened to cancel the series, he told the tech company he was walking away from the series rather than have your hands tied.

