Vail Youth Ballet Co. performs Saturday

The Vail Youth Ballet Company has been rehearsing for months and will bring its talents to the stage Saturday with performances at 1 and 6 p.m. at the Battle Mountain High School auditorium.

Spring is often seen as a symbolic time of year, representing a new beginning with the melting of snow and the awakening of flowers, the migration of birds and the planting of flowers. The Vail Youth Ballet Co.’s spring showcase incorporates many of these symbols and themes. Audiences will be treated to two performances of traditional ballet, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical and more, as dancers share dance styles that speak to each of them personally.

This year's Spring Showcase presents twenty-two pieces, some including the entire company and small groups, while others are duets and solos. Each of the six graduating seniors performs a solo to their own choreography and personally selected music; ultimately representing a personal story or message.

“We have six seniors this year who each bring a distinctive style, flow and purpose to their pieces,” said artistic director Ashley Calligan. “Choreographing alongside professionals gives these dancers insight into the process at different stages of their dance careers. It also teaches them to control the space, give feedback and corrections to their peers, and see the piece from idea to stage.

Dancer Astrid McGinley chose “Love on The Brain” to dance a contemporary duet with Clara Goehring, expressing their story of friendship and development of dance together over the years. McGinley said the choreography she selected “showcases constant movement and our abilities in jumping and floor work.”

Instead of dancing to music, Aletheia Greshko will dance to the poem “A Dream of Life” and improvise her dance rather than performing a pre-choreographed number. “For me, dance is freedom and I want to be able to explore movement as it presents itself, rather than being locked into choreography,” Greshko said. “It’s very liberating for me.”

Gracie Johnson's contemporary piece on “Where's My Love” incorporates and honors the different training, teachers and friends she has known throughout her dancing career at the Vail Valley Academy of Dance and in studios outside of the valley. Johnson also choreographed an all-company group number to the “Barbie” favorite, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa. Johnson wanted to choreograph a fun piece where everyone can have a good time with friends and celebrate the end of this year of dancing.

Ellie Drescher's contemporary ballet performance of “The Graduate” is sure to bring audiences to tears as she acknowledges old memories while looking forward to moving on and creating new ones. Drescher enjoyed seeing what movements came to mind as he explored this fun but emotional music. Drescher also choreographed the only tap dance on the program.

Ava Harper continues the emotional storytelling with her contemporary solo to “Easy” by Son Lux. The song's interesting textures give way to the story of letting go and the emotions involved in the process. Harper also put on a group hip-hop piece that “was the most fun ever,” she said. She always loved teaching and knew she would love teaching her piece to the group, something she hopes to continue in the future.

Vivian May chose to choreograph her contemporary lyrical piece to “Shake It Out” by Florence & The Machine. She wanted her performance to be powerful, as she leaves the company with a bang. The story is about tough days, but it's okay to shake them off, move on, and use those moments to become stronger. May enjoyed choreographing this challenging piece highlighting the moves that felt good to her.

In addition to the student-choreographed dances, a number of pieces were staged by guest choreographers Jared Mesa, Sarah Tallman and Clayton Cunningham.

As an award winner for his choreography at Burklyn Ballet Theater and currently at Western Arkansas Ballet, Mesa is excited to see the two pieces he has choreographed. “All these dancers have immense talent. The Vail Valley community should not miss this performance. The level of diversity in styles and talents will make for a very entertaining performance,” Mesa said.

Tallman has spent the last 15 years performing with Wonderbound and has danced in more than 30 original works. An accomplished choreographer, her experience with the dancers of Vail Youth Ballet Co. is always a pleasure. “It’s a pleasure to spend time in the studio with them because they have a wonderful ability to take in new information and make it their own,” she said. They express themselves, make new discoveries in their dance and push the limits of what is possible.

Presented by Vail Friends of Dance, Spring Showcase is under the artistic direction of Artistic Director Ashley Calligan, who has also choreographed several pieces for the company's dancers. There will be two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at VFOD.booktix.net or at the door. Be sure to bring cash for the bake sale and to buy flowers for your favorite dancers.

Hovey & Harrison in Edwards will host a Spring Showcase happy hour and Mexican buffet on Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person for the buffet and all proceeds will go directly to the Vail Friends of Dance mission to provide financial assistance, scholarships and performance opportunities to local dancers. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased in advance online at VFOD.booktix.net or at the door.