Nikkhil Advani on lack of unity in Bollywood: Vidhu Vinod Chopra will do something rebellious, but the industry will say 'paagal hai' | Hindi Cinema News





Nikkhil Advani, who is making headlines for his upcoming film 'Vedaa' with Sharvari and John Abrahim, spoke about lack of unity in the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Film Companion, Nikkhil Advani claimed that the people of Bollywood are always busy competing with each other instead of working together to build a healthy brotherhood, like their counterparts in the South.

Reflecting on his childhood and the work of figures like Yash Chopra and Yash Johar, Advani highlighted the absence of similar collaboration and camaraderie in today's industrial landscape. He expressed the desire for unity among members of the industry, highlighting the competitive environment in which individuals seek to excel rather than celebrate collective achievements.

The filmmaker highlighted the need for unity and consensus among industry professionals to foster a more collaborative and supportive atmosphere. He added that the industry had agreed on certain things, such as no media network (paid articles) and a marketing cap, among other things, but someone always goes ahead and breaks these rules .

Advani went on to say that there is no agreement on windows (from cinema to OTT) or distribution model. Everyone is for themselves. Vidhu Vinod Chopra I will try to do something; be some kind of rebel; everyone will say wow then say, paagal hai,'

Advani praised the way South Indian Industries work and said that in addition to making films that reach the audience, they also explained how these films should be released.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil's action thriller also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. Written by Aseem Arora, 'Veda' is set to hit the theaters on July 12 this year.

