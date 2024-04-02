



LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All American Gold Corp. (OTC. AAGC) is very pleased to inform the public of AAGC's ongoing share repurchase program as well as other exciting progress made by the company.

Hollywood Star Cuts became profitable in the spring of 2023 after a 2-year period of creation, development and growth. In November 2023, All American Gold Corp. (AAGC) instituted a program whereby 20% of the company's monthly profits would be targeted for the purpose of purchasing AAGC common stock on a trial basis. The Company is proud to announce that the initial process was so successful that it will use this practice indefinitely. This allows the Company to limit the capital structure without affecting or compromising future growth plans. The company intends to contain outstanding shares without ever conducting a reverse split or accumulating toxic debt. Hollywood Star Cuts achieved operations growth exceeding 400% in 2023 and expects a similar growth trajectory in 2024. Hollywood Star Cuts is a full-service, family-owned hair and beauty salon with tanning available in most locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a themed beauty/tanning salon where the customer is treated like a movie star, and they are the star of the show! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates several company-owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing franchises across the United States, concentrating in the Florida, Texas and Nevada areas. Hollywood Star Cuts uses the company's Mega Production Studio in Boise, Idaho, to train future franchise operators on the vision of creating an environment in which the customer knows they are the star of the show. The Mega Production Studio encompasses everything that is possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio features 8 hair care stations, 2 nail care stations, a separate tanning room with a tanning booth and tanning bed and a separate room with 2 esthetician and skin care stations . The future franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is committed to growing its brand. Hollywood Star Cuts believes in cutting-edge acquisitions that enable rapid, responsible growth and the development of collaborative franchise opportunities for specific entrepreneurs in targeted areas. Hollywood Star Cuts is excited about the company's growth prospects and anticipates rapid growth through 2024 and 2025. AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts will host a public end-of-term conference call on Thursday, April 4.th 2024. The topics covered will be: End of quarter revenues and profits.

Recent major openings. Growing franchise opportunities. Other topics as needed. After the company executive's speech is complete, conference call participants are encouraged to ask questions to ensure clarity. Time: 4:00 p.m. West (7:00 p.m. East)

Call number: 267-807-9601

Access code: 526-855-601 As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous team members, brilliant franchisees, fantastic salespeople, great investors and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. . Without them, Hollywood Star Cuts could not succeed. All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on HStarcuts as most updates and communications will be done there. The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com. You are the star of the show! Forward-Looking Statement All statements made in this press release that are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as that term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the Company to which this release relates. Actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release should not be considered a general solicitation. X (Twitter): @HStarcuts www.hollywoodstarcuts.com (760) 525-7411





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/globe-newswire/9082745/hollywood-star-cuts-and-all-american-gold-corp-announce-update-of-share-buy-back-program-and-conference-call The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

