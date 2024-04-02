Nilkamal Sleep casts Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador





Nilkamal Sleep has announced Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This association marks the beginning of a journey where the brand has partnered with the actor to revolutionize the mattress industry and bring out the brand philosophy 'Thought for You', the company said in the release . It was further added that the association with Kapoor would play a pivotal role in elevating Nilkamal Sleep's as a thoughtfully designed sleep solution for customers, especially among the new-age audience. Commenting on the announcement, Eashan Parekh, Head, Nilkamal Sleep said, “We are delighted to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. Her dynamic personality aligns perfectly with our brand, and we are confident that her association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort. We are confident that Ranbir's popularity and relatability factor among the new age audience will strengthen our presence. This association is also a commitment to the mattress as we look forward to revolutionizing the mattress category and becoming one of the biggest players in the next two years. Commenting on the partnership, Kapoor said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Nilkamal Sleep, a heritage brand that truly understands the importance of quality sleep and respects individual sleep habits. I firmly believe that mattress plays a crucial role in improving sleep quality. sleep, and Nilkamal Sleep offers a splendid range of exceptionally comfortable products, providing a truly restorative sleeping experience.

