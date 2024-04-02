Illinois Sights, Tax Incentives Bring Hollywood to the Suburbs





A decorated Christmas tree stands near the iconic Long Groves covered bridge. A crew is in town to shoot a vacation movie starring Mario Lopez.

Joe Lewnard/[email protected] A drive through Long Grove last week undoubtedly made drivers do a double-take: Instead of sporting spring pastels and Easter decorations, the town's facilities were all decorated for Christmas. No, it wasn't the result of village crews being too busy to take down holiday decorations. Instead, the festive scene was created to accommodate My Grown Up Christmas Wish, a Christmas movie starring Mario Lopez that utilized the picturesque downtown Long Groves and iconic covered bridge. Lopez's sightings had local fans buzzing. And while the Saved by the Bell star was working here, Gov. JB Pritzker was in California touting the state's attributes and its film production tax credit in an effort to attract more productions to the Illinois. The state and suburbs have starred in numerous films and television shows over the years, including the much-loved The Blues Brothers and Home Alone. More recently, the suburbs served as the backdrop for HBO's Somebody Somewhere and David Fincher's The Killer. There are good reasons why filmmakers are turning to us, explained Jake Griffin in a recent column. And it starts with the varied landscapes of Illinois. Illinois can be anything but a desert, Christine Dudley, executive director of the Illinois Production Alliance, told Griffin. There's the architecture, the lake, the suburbs, the forest reserves and even the farmland. And all this within a few minutes of each other. But the filmmakers don't just stumble upon Illinois. They are actively courted by state officials and benefit from a strong financial incentive. The Illinois Film Production Tax Credit allows eligible productions to receive a 30% transferable tax break on most production costs and certain salaries. In return, these productions create jobs and attract companies from outside the region. A report commissioned by the Illinois Production Alliance shows that these efforts are paying off: for every dollar that Illinois credits to a production, that production is responsible for $6.81 returned to the state economy, or directly , indirectly, or induced by production. Induced includes tourism. Out-of-state fans of The Bear on Hulu, for example, discover Chicago and its food scene after binging the Emmy Award-winning series. The extra effort and tax incentive brings in money. They also showcase the best of our state, aside, of course, from the bloodshed in the Chicago Police Department. Seeing the lakefront or Long Groves Covered Bridge on television also creates a sense of pride in a state often overshadowed by its less savory past and Chicago's crime rate. And for those of us who live here, it's the pleasure of passing film crews in the neighborhood and Mario Lopez dining at a local restaurant. Welcome to the heart of the country, Hollywood. And continue to carry plenty of cash with you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/20240401/opinion/daily-herald-opinion-illinois-sights-and-tax-incentives-bring-hollywood-to-the-suburbs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos