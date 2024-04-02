Entertainment
Inside the Black Women In Hollywood 2024 Gift Bag
On March 7, ESSENCE presented its 17th annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards. From the boardroom to the box office, BWIH is a celebration of black power on the big and small screen. Needless to say, this year's ceremony was no different. The evening was dedicated to this year's winners, including The little Mermaids Halle Bailey and The color purpleDanielle Brooks and all black women deliver stunning performances on television and in film. Guests arrived on the red carpet where we saw Zendaya and Ms. Tina Knowles' trendy bob in a red velvet lip before sitting down for the luncheon hosted by Method Man. Before going their separate ways, participants received a bag of goodies as a thank you.
And it wasn't just any gift bag. Inside the large brown Telfar bag, BWIH found highly sought-after items like Beyoncé's Ccred haircare and our March/April issue with her on the cover. Additional Black-Owned Beauty Products from Shea Moistures new bonding oil At Discolored Under-Eye Masks by Topicals filled the gift bags too. To top it all ? Guests also found the Blurring balm By Danessa Myricks, Flawless Hair Products By Gabrielle Union, The Lip Bars vitamin infused facial cleanserand the viral Denman Brush among other award-winning goodies of the evening.
Below, shop and learn more about the products we've gifted to our Hollywood favorites below.
01 Large Telfar Shopping Bag – Chocolate
02 SheaMoisture Amala Oil Bond Repair Mask
03 SheaMoisture Amala Oil Strengthens and Smoothes Bonding Oil
04 SOKO mini ellipse link necklace
05 Leave-in curl cream 4U By Tia with flax seeds and Hemi15
06 Addictive Apothecary Cashmere Body Balm
07 Black Radiance Starstruck Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
08 Brown Sugar Babe Wild Card Nourishing Body Oil
09 Camille Rose Mint condition spray for braids and scalp
ten Ccred Hydrating Deep Conditioner
11 Ccred Nourishing Hair Oil
12 Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blur Balm Flushed Powder
13 Denman D3 The original curl definer and styler
14 Flawless By Gabrielle Union Flawless Repair Edge Control
15 Flawless By Gabrielle Union Styling Glaze
16 OurX leave-in treatment
17 S'ABLE Labs Rooibos Micellar Water
18 Smooth Moisture Thermal Hair Enhancer
19 The Lip Bar Clean Up Facial Cleansing Gel
20 Gloss It beauty thread
21 Topical discolored under-eye masks
22 Signature fragrance of the Usu Company brand
23 Undefined R&R solar elixir
24 ESSENCE March/April – The Beauty Number
25 Balacia I Love You Bar Necklace in Sterling Silver

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
