The billionaire celebrities of the world 2024

From Taylor Swift to Michael Jordan, these artists, athletes, and entertainment moguls are truly rich and famous.

In In October 2023, Taylor Swift accomplished a feat no other musician had achieved before: she became a billionaire solely from earnings from her music and performances. Three months later, Forbes also named television mogul Dick Wolf a billionaire, thanks to his estimated career earnings of $1.9 billion (before taxes) from producing shows like Law and order And FBI.

Both artists bring even more star power to the Forbes List of the world's billionaires, which has seen an explosion in the number of famous billionaires in recent years. Ten of the 14 stars in the ranking have become billionaires over the past four years, driven by artists capitalizing on their brands and fame.

Most of the people on this list have made billions through their own entrepreneurship and businesses outside of their claim to fame. Pop star Rihanna, for example, built her fortune primarily through her stakes in two billion-dollar companies, makeup brand Fenty Beauty, a joint venture with luxury giant LVMH, and lingerie maker Savage X Fenty. Jay-Z became hip hop's first billionaire thanks to two alcohol companies, DUsse Cognac and Armand de Brignac Champagne. He sold 50% of the latter to LVMH and also holds stakes in Uber and Block, among other investments. Michael Jordan made less than $100 million from his basketball career, but pocketed a lot of money from Nike. Jordan scored his biggest haul in August, when he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for a whopping $3 billion valuation.

Here are the 14 celebrities collectively worth $31 billion and ranked in order of net worth who have turned their fame into enough fortune to make the 2024 World Billionaires list.

NET VALUES ARE AS OF MARCH 8, 2024.

14. Taylor Swift

Net value : $1.1 billion | Age: 34 | Citizenship: WE

Miss Americana capped off one of the most culturally influential years a musician has ever experienced by becoming a billionaire in October. Her estimated $190 million after-tax earnings from her historic Eras Tour helped propel the country and pop musician into the three-comma club, the first person to do so solely based on songwriting and performing of songs.

13. Dick Wolf

Net value : $1.2 billion | Age: 77 | Citizenship: WE

The mastermind behind TV's most-watched crime shows, including Law and order And FBIWolf makes his debut on the billionaires list thanks to nearly $2 billion in pre-tax income from his 30-year television career.

12. Magic Johnson

Net value : $1.2 billion | Age: 64 | Citizenship: WE

Johnson made a name for himself in basketball, but long before the crazy salaries or even endorsement deals of late. Instead, he made his fortune in business and, more specifically, through shrewd partnerships with other billionaires. He owns pieces from the NFL Washington Commanders (with Justin Harris), MLB Los Angeles Dodgers (with Todd Boehly), WNBA Los Angeles Sparks and MLS LAFC. Most of his wealth comes from his stake in the Iowa-based life insurance company EquiTrust.

11. LeBron James

Net value : $1.2 billion | Age: 39 | Citizenship: WE

The basketball great has raked in over $1 billion in earnings on and off the court during his two-decade career. He invested it in real estate, stakes in companies like Blaze Pizza, his own production and entertainment company SpringHill and, of course, sports. James owns an interest in Fenway Sports Group, owner of the MLB's Boston Red Sox; Liverpool Football Club and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

10. Tiger Wood

Net value : $1.3 billion | Age: 48 | Citizenship: WE

Tiger Woods is part of an exclusive club, joining Lebron James as the only two athletes who have become billionaires while still active in their sport. But more than anything, it was his fame that pushed him into ten figures. The five-time Masters winner has earned more than $1.7 billion during his career, most of it from endorsements. Its most notable brand deal, a nearly three-decade partnership with Nike, ended in January. Woods soon announced his own clothing line, Sun Day Red.

9. Rihanna

Net value : $1.4 billion | Age: 36 | Citizenship: Barbados

The pop star has stakes in two billion-dollar brands: cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which she owns alongside luxury giant LVMH, and lingerie company Savage X Fenty. Both are named after the Barbados-born singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty.

8. Tyler Perry

Net value : $1.4 billion | Age: 54 | Citizenship: WE

Perry brought in more than $1 billion in pre-tax income during his three-decade career creating and starring in television shows, films and plays. He lent one of his Los Angeles homes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

7. Peter Jackson

Net value : $1.5 billion | Age: 62 | Citizenship: New Zealand

The visionary director behind the the Lord of the Rings And The Hobbit franchises, Jackson made most of his fortune through his visual effects company, Weta Digital, which sold part of its assets to game maker Unity Software in 2021. This deal brought the New Zealander nearly 'a billion dollars in cash and stock.

6. Kim Kardashian

Net value : $1.7 billion | Age: 43 | Citizenship: WE

No one has benefited more from the fame of a reality TV star than Kim Kardashian, who became a billionaire thanks to her beauty and clothing brands. Her Skims shapewear line was valued at $4 billion in a 2023 funding round, and she sold 20% of makeup company KKW Beauty to Coty in 2020 for $200 million. She has since closed KKW Beauty.

5. Jay-Z

Net value : $2.5 billion | Age: 54 | Citizenship: WE

Hip-hop's first billionaire sold 50% of his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to luxury giant LVMH in 2021 for at least $300 million, and a majority stake in his cognac brand DUsse in 2023 for $750 million dollars to Bacardi. . It also has stakes in Uber and Block. His net worth does not include his wife Beyoncé's half-billion-dollar fortune.

4. Oprah Winfrey

Net value : $2.8 billion | Age: 70 | Citizenship: WE

The daytime talk show host became the first black female billionaire in 2003. In the years since, she has grown her brand into a media and business empire, including investments in real estate and her own production company. Shortly after Winfrey revealed she had started taking a weight-loss drug, the longtime WeightWatchers board member and key shareholder announced her plans to step down.

3. Michael Jordan

Net value : $3.2 billion | Age: 61 | Citizenship: WE

Jordan became the first billionaire athlete in 2015, but it wasn't thanks to his legendary basketball career or his gambling winnings. Instead, Jordan raked in over $1.8 billion from to partnerships with brands, the most famous being the Nike Jordan brand. He also made a very wise investment in 2010, purchasing the Charlotte Hornets NBA team for $175 million. He sold the team in August 2023 for $3 billion.

2.Steven Spielberg

Net value : $4.8 billion | Age: 77 | Citizenship: WE

Spielberg joined the list in 1994, becoming the first director to make the list, after a string of successes including Jaws, Jurassic Park And Schindler's List. I'm a player, he said Forbes This year. I haven't received a salary for almost a decade now. Instead, he negotiated to get a percentage of the gross sales of his films, and he still receives a cut of every ticket sold at Universal theme parks thanks to the Indiana Jones series

1. George Lucas

Net value : $5.5 billion | Age: 79 | Citizenship: WE

THE Star Wars The director, who started out as a billionaire in 1997, is the richest celebrity thanks in large part to his production company LucasFilm, which he sold to Disney in 2012 for more than $4 billion in cash and stock.

