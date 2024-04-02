Entertainment
A look at the baseball books as a new season begins in Chicago
So far, this baseball season is not so good for those who work hard on the South and North sides and for us who watch, full of hopes (or illusions). But we'll always have distractions, won't we?
My Tribune colleagues Nina Metz and Shakeia Taylor recently offered a look at four baseball films that are often overlooked. These films are The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1976), Hardball (2000), Mr. 3000 (2004) and Sugar (2008).
I love movies and I love baseball, but I start every new baseball season going back to old words, and so this year I reread The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings because it was written by William Brashler of Chicago, who also wrote other bon mots. books, including a major novel called City Dogs in 1976 and later (in collaboration with Reinder Van Til) Murder in Wrigley Field in 1991, under the pseudonym Crabbe Evers. Brashler is a great writer.
Since Monday was April 1st, I couldn't help but visit another old friend. His name is Sidd Finch and he was the greatest baseball player who ever was, except in the mind of writer George Plimpton, who created him in the pages of the April 1, 1985 issue of Sports Illustrated.
Finch, whose full name was Hayden Siddhartha Finch, was a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher who grew up in an orphanage in England and learned to pitch during a trip through the mountains of Tibet. He had never played an inning of organized ball, could throw a fastball 168 miles per hour with pinpoint control, and was signed by the New York Mets.
It began when the magazine's editor, Mark Mulvoy, wanted an article on the history of April Fools' Day pranks in sports. He gave the assignment to Plimpton, a prolific writer and one of the leading practitioners of participatory journalism, who wrote about his experiences in, among other places, professional football (Paper Lion), boxing (Shadow Box) and hockey on ice (Open Net).
Unable to find enough jokes for a story, he concocted the Finch's Tale.
Spanning 13 pages and peppered with photographs, it misled many people, with the Tribune sports desk receiving several phone calls from people wanting more information and more statistics on the pitcher. The story caused a sensation and a bit of outrage when the magazine went a step further by announcing in the following week's edition that Finch was retiring. The following week, he announced that it was all a hoax.
Another problem was that the popularity of the story forced Plimpton to expand it into The Curious Case of Sidd Finch: A 1987 Novel, which proves that you can have too much of a good thing. Publishers Weekly wrote that baseball fans will enjoy parts of this, but even they will feel cheated because there is no real climax.
Literature has always followed baseball. There has been almost as much writing as there has been about baseball in horse racing and boxing, but baseball has dominated everything since the days when the poet Walt Whitman observed, “I see great things in baseball. This is our game, the American game.
For many years, I started each season with John Updike. In The New Yorker magazine in 1960, he wrote about Ted Williams hitting a home run in his final at-bat for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. It's titled “Hub fans say goodbye to Kid”.It's a masterpiece and I'll just give you this: Boston and Ted Williams' affair wasn't just a summer romance; it was a marriage composed of quarrels, mutual disappointments and, towards the end, a sweetened treasure of shared memories.
I also come back to Jim Brosnan. Do you remember this name? He was a player here for a while, pitching for the Cubs (1954, 1956-58) and White Sox (1963), as well as for other clubs elsewhere. He lived in the Chicago suburbs after his baseball career and died there at age 84 in 2014. But he is very much alive in the pages of his book The Long Season, a diary of the 1959 days when he played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Reds, released in 1960.
It was revolutionary, taking fans behind the scenes, from clubs to hotel rooms, from dugouts to planes with an intimacy that had never before been available on the sports pages. In his review of the book for the New York Herald Tribune, the great sportswriter Red Smith called it an honest book that provided insight into the baseball player's life that no outsider could get…a book that is arrogant, caustic and frank and, in a way, courageous.
I would also suggest, in the same spirit, “Ball Four” by Jim Bouton. And there is much to love and admire in Bill Veeck's Veeck as there is in Wreck. The innovative former White Sox owner was a voracious reader, a book-a-day diet and an elegant writer.
For my money, the greatest baseball novel is Bernard Malamud's “The Natural” (1952), not to be confused with Robert Redford's 1984 film “The Natural.” The short story, Alibi Ike, written by Ring, deserves also your attention. Lardner, formerly of the Chicago Tribune, and quoted by Adam Gopnik in the current issue of the New Yorker, is certainly the funniest baseball story ever written. He's right and Lardner's You Know Me Al should be on your list too. Then there's Babe by Robert Creamer and The Universal Baseball Association, Inc. J. Henry Waugh, Prop… and many others.
