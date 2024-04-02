Actress Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot her dog

Former “Law & Order” star Angie Harmon said Instacart A driver delivering groceries to his North Carolina home shot and killed his family's dog Saturday.

Harmon published an article about the incident on Instagram alongside several photos of the dog named Oliver. Harmon said the delivery driver delivered the groceries before shooting Oliver. The actor said his family had a Ring camera, but he was inside charging and did not capture any footage of the incident. Harmon said she thought the man noticed the Ring camera was missing.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the incident, saying the driver told police the dog attacked him and that he fired in self-defense. Harmon disputed this version, saying the driver “had no scratches or bites and his pants were not torn.”

Police said no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

Instacart said in a statement that the driver will no longer deliver for them.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed by this incident,” the delivery company said. “We have no tolerance for any form of violence and the customer's account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. ”

Harmon said the Instacart driver was using a woman's profile, something police and Instacart did not address in their statements.

The former “Rizzoli and Isles” star said she and her family were devastated by the incident.

“We are completely traumatized and beyond devastated by the loss of our beloved boy and family member,” she wrote.

