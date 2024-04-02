Open AI Introduces Sora Video Generation to Hollywood

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman held a series of meetings with Hollywood studios to showcase the company's AI video generation technology, Sora, according to a Financial Times report.

According to the newspaper, Altman held meetings with studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Universal to showcase the technology and allay fears that the artificial intelligence model would harm the film industry.

Last month, OpenAI released a series of videos showcasing Sora's ability to create videos from simple text prompts. View our report here. The company has since released a series of videos created by filmmakers giving their first impressions of the technology, see those here.

The Financial Times reported that at this point, Altman was gathering opinions on when and how the technology could be fully released. It currently only generates videos of a minute or less and still has limits on what it can realistically render.

These meetings come at a time when studios have recently signed agreements with Hollywood writers and actors following last year's strikes, with protections in place in their contracts regarding the use of AI.

The Financial Times cited an unnamed studio executive involved in the discussions, who said: There have been no meetings with OpenAI about partnerships. They did demos, just like Apple demoed the Vision Pro. They're trying to excite people.

Jon Creamier

