Tori Spelling wants to 'redefine divorce' after split from Dean McDermott | Entertainment

Tori Spelling wants to “redefine divorce” and “take the pain out of it” following her split from husband Dean McDermott.
The 50-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star recently filed for divorce from Dean after almost 18 years of marriage and five children together and now insists she wants to handle things differently than other couples .
She told PEOPLE: “I really want to redefine it [divorce] and remove the hardest part. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and changes happen in life for a reason and you move on. You move on and you do your one thing. »
In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tori and Dean's official separation date was June 17, 2023. Tori asked the court to award her spousal support and end her husband's ability to receive the same. alimony.
The actress is also seeking sole physical custody of their five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. The court filing does not specify whether the celebrity duo – married since 2006 – entered into a prenuptial agreement or not.
Tori also opened up about the breakdown of her marriage on her new podcast 'misSpelling', admitting she has never felt “so alone” as she goes through divorce proceedings.
She said: “I've never felt so alone. In a room full of friends doing a podcast, I've never felt so alone in 15 years.”
Tori added of filing for divorce: “There's this weird thing that I didn't know before that you have to be careful around your ex.
“It was a man,” he said, she said, “who filed his application first. I had to file an application and go through the process and then once it was accepted and posted publicly, I'm allowed to call and fill in my ex. So I just called Dean.”.
She also opened up about her inner demons, admitting that she didn't feel worthy of love. Tori confessed, “I don't feel worthy of being loved. That's the truth. And that's something that's just inside you, it's not something I wanted or created. That start when you are young…
“I know you can change any moment in your life, yeah, yeah, yeah, everyone always says that. But it's a harder task than you think. Especially if you don't think about it. do not think so.
“People can tell you and tell you and tell you and should, should, should, but if you don't believe it in your soul, deep down, I don't know how you can change that.”
