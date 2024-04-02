'SCTV' and 'Freaks and Geeks' Actor Was 82

Joe Flaherty, the actor, writer and comedian known for his roles in the Canadian comedy series “Second City Television” and “Freaks and Geeks,” died Monday. He was 82 years old.

Flaherty's daughter Gudrun confirmed the news to Variety in a statement through the Comedic Artists Alliance, which previously raised funds to enable Flaherty to obtain a 24-hour care provider.

“After a brief illness, he left us yesterday and since then I have struggled to come to terms with this immense loss,” Gudrun said. “Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and unwavering passion for the films of the 1940s and 1950s. His knowledge of the golden age of cinema not only shaped his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. Over these past few months, as he dealt with his health issues, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of these classic films together – moments that I will cherish forever.

Flaherty was a writer and performer on “SCTV,” on which he starred with John Candy, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short. The Canadian show, which aired between 1976 and 1984, featured various sketches presented as programming on the television channel/network in the fictional town of Melonville. Flaherty was known for his celebrity impressions on “SCTV,” including Kirk Douglas, Richard Nixon, Art Garfunkel, Gregory Peck and Alan Alda. He also appeared on the series playing a myriad of original characters, including SCTV President Guy Caballero, Big Jim McBob and Count Floyd. “SCTV” was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, and won two.

Short paid tribute to Flaherty in a statement to Variety, stating, “In our 50-plus years of friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious at comedy, teaching improv, and the art of character work as Joe . On 'SCTV' we called him the anchorman. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just loved it.

Flaherty was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 21, 1941. He began performing at The Second City in Chicago, writing and performing in several main stage revues. He starred in “The Next Generation,” “Justice is Done or Oh, Cal Coolidge” and “Cooler Near the Lake” with Brian Doyle-Murray and Harold Ramis. He also starred alongside John Belushi in “Cum Grano Salis”, “No, No, Wilmette” and “43rd Parallel or Mr. McCabre and Mrs. Miller. Flaherty later appeared on “National Lampoon Radio Hour” with Belushi, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Doyle-Murray and Ramis. After spending seven years in Chicago, Flaherty moved to Toronto, where he helped found Second City Toronto and worked on “SCTV.”

Flaherty appeared in several other television shows and films throughout his career, with some of those credits including “Back to the Future II”, “Happy Gilmore”, “Freaks and Geeks”, “One Crazy Summer”, “National Security,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Family Guy” and “The King of Queens.” He played patriarch Harold Weir in “Freaks and Geeks,” a rowdy named Donald in “Happy Gilmore” and the Courier of Western Union in “Back to the Future II”.

Flaherty was ill before his death and chose to spend the remainder of his life at home rather than in a care facility. His “SCTV” collaborators took to social media to help raise money for Flaherty through the Comedic Artists Alliance.

Gudrun’s statement continued: “Cinema was not just a hobby for him; it deeply influenced his career, especially his unforgettable moment with “SCTV.” He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an incredible cast. Recently, the cast of “SCTV” remembered, saying, “All of us comrades of “SCTV” owe him a huge debt of gratitude; he was the creative anchor that kept us honest and inspired. It is a testament to his indelible mark on all those he worked with.

Above all, he was a loving father. No matter the occasion, he was always there to offer me laughter or wisdom when I needed it most. His absence has left a void in my life that seems insurmountable at the moment. As I try to work through this grieving process, I find comfort in the memories we shared and the incredible impact he had on those around him. His spirit, his humor and his love will be a part of me forever. My father was a kind and gentle soul who blessed all who knew him and those who loved his work. Thanks to everyone who took care of him; he loved being able to make people laugh. We will miss him so much, but we are forever grateful to God for his presence in our lives.