Hollywood actress delivers powerful gospel-themed message about being 'saved from death' – Faithwire





Hollywood actress Jen Lilley recently released a series of gospel-themed videos explaining the true meaning of Easter and why she sees the transformative power in the biblical story. Listen to them in the latest episode of Quick Start “Easter means everything to me,” Lilley said in the first video broadcast by Great American Family. “The details and efforts God the Father went to in adopting me as His child amaze me.” In her first music video, made in honor of Palm Sunday, the actress draws parallels between the Jewish celebration of Passover and the sacrifice of Jesus. “Easter is actually a celebration of Passover, which is a remembrance of being saved from death and delivered from slavery out of Egypt,” Lilley said. “And every year for Passover, a family brought a lamb to slaughter. » Watch her explain: Lilley noted how these lambs were taken to Jerusalem for inspection. She said people waved palm leaves when the lambs were brought into the town. Lilley noted how these lambs were taken to Jerusalem for inspection. She said people waved palm leaves when the lambs were brought into the town. She then paralleled how Jesus' story includes a mirrored detail about his own entry into Jerusalem before his death. Known as the triumphal entry, Scripture proclaims in Matthew 21:1-17, Mark 11:1-11, Luke 19:29-40 and John 12:12-19 that the people laid down their palms when the Christ arrived on a donkey. “On the same day this ritual took place,” Lilley said of the lamb sacrifices, “Jesus, who is from Bethlehem, returned to Jerusalem by the Mount of Olives, entering by the eastern gate.” Another parallel between the lambs and the story of Jesus is that the High Priest said, “It is finished” after the sacrifice of the lambs. Scripture tells us that Jesus said the same thing after he hung on the cross and before he died. John 19:30 (NIV) says, “After receiving the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up the ghost. Watch Lilley explain: Lilley concluded by emphasizing the importance of all of this. “At Easter, Jesus was both our perfect and final Passover lamb and our high priest,” she said. “He saved us from death and gave us new life and his blood became the gateway to the Holy of Holies and the presence of God.” ***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe to the Faithwires daily newsletter and download the CBN News appdeveloped by our parent company, to stay up to date with the latest news from a uniquely Christian perspective.***

