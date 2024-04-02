Jon Stewart attacks Apple, his former boss, on The Daily Show







new York

CNN

—

Jon Stewart on The Daily Show on Monday revealed what led to his abrupt departure from Apple and the cancellation of his short-lived show on its streaming TV platform. Stewart said the tech giant banned him from discussing artificial intelligence or interviewing Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan. Khan was a guest on the Stewarts Comedy Central program, to which he returned in February and hosts Mondays. Stewart and Khan discussed Big Tech monopolies, after the U.S. Department of Justice and more than a dozen states sued Apple last month in a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market. Stewart said he had his own issues with Apple, telling Khan he wanted to have him on the TV shows companion podcast and Apple asked us not to. They literally said please don't talk to him, Stewart said. Having nothing to do with what you do for a living, I don't think they care about you. Although Khans FTC is not involved in Apple's antitrust lawsuit, the regulator has recently sued a number of tech companies, including Amazon. Stewart also said Apple wouldn't let him talk about AI, which he did in the first act of Monday's show, when he discussed the false promises of the nascent technology. What is this sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to have these conversations in the public sphere, he asked Khan. I think it just shows the dangers of what happens when you concentrate so much power and so much decision-making in a small number of companies, she replied. Khan also hinted at tech regulations that could be coming, noting that the FTC and Department of Justice are looking closely at how companies are potentially using algorithms to set prices. Two weeks ago, the two agencies filed an expression of interest regarding pricing in a case against Caesars Entertainment. The Trouble with Jon Stewart ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2023 on Apple TV+. He told the show's team that Apple was concerned about the subject matter he had planned for three shows in the upcoming season, a person familiar with the discussions told CNN in October. These topics included China, Israel and AI. Although Apple gave Stewart creative control of the show, he became increasingly frustrated that the company was pushing back on the show's guest list and topics, he told staff. Stewart returned to The Daily Show earlier this year, marking a welcome arrival for the show that lost much of its cultural relevance when Trevor Noah hosted it. A rotating lineup of comedians who will lead the program the rest of the week, Tuesday to Thursday.

