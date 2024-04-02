Boney Kapoor talks about Mr India sequel and says he was approached by a foreign studio | Bollywood News





Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India is still one of the most popular sci-fi films in Hindi cinema and 37 years later, people are still curious if Shekhar Kapur's film will have a sequel. Recently, Boney Kapoor hinted that the sequel could be supported by a foreign studio, in collaboration with him, but the producer said that it was too early to make an announcement on this matter. Asked about the return of Mr India, Boney told Bollywood Hungama: “It will definitely come back. In times to come, this will be the case. In fact, recently I was approached by a foreign studio, a western studio… so it's going to be… it could be a combination of Zee, Boney Kapoor and this foreign studio, we could collaborate,” he said . The filmmaker also added that things were at a “premature level” and hence it was too early for an official announcement. He said: “Things are at a premature level so I can’t really speak but it will happen. In times to come this will certainly happen. When asked if it was too early to announce the film's casting, Boney said, “Yes, absolutely.” ALSO READ | Shark Tank India: Aman Gupta asks if she will listen to you as founder of clothing brand for curvy women receives Rs 1 cr offer from four sharks In 2020, there was buzz around the sequel to Mr India, then directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ali had tweeted, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic #MrIndia trilogy! It's a huge responsibility to perpetuate an iconic character loved by all. Currently, while working on the script, no actors have been locked so far. Once we have the first draft of the script locked down, casting begins! At the time, Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor claimed that neither her father Anil nor director Shekhar Kapur knew about Ali's film. She shared on Instagram, “A lot of people have been asking me about the Mr India remake. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. This is quite disrespectful and underhanded, if true, since no one bothered to ask my father or my uncle Shekhar, two people who played a major role in the making of the film, what it was. 'was and what it is. The film was produced by Anil's brother Boney. Boney Kapoor recently announced the sequel to the 2005 film No Entry, which originally starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan. The new film will star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor and in this conversation, Boney said that the film will feature 10 actresses and will be directed by Anees Bazmee. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/boney-kapoor-opens-up-about-mr-india-sequel-says-he-has-been-approached-by-a-foreign-studio-9247185/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos