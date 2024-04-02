Bollywood Roundup: Gauahar Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Nushrratt Bharuccha and more…

– Advertisement –

Glow and Show: Gauahar Khan flaunts his Ramadan look; drops a boomerang video

Mumbai– Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her Ramadan glow.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. This year, Ramadan started on March 12 and will end on April 9.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a boomerang video, in which she poses in an elevator and clicks a mirror selfie.

The diva, who recently completed her hosting duties of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', is seen wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt and black leggings. She completed the look with white slippers. Her hair is tied in a bun and she opted for a no-makeup look.

The post is captioned: “Is this the glow of Ramadan? »

On the work front, Gauahar last featured in crime web series 'Shiksha Mandal', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Pawan Malhotra.

Parineeti shares BTS video from Amar Singh Chamkila's set: Spoiled Forever

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film Amar Singh Chamkila, on Tuesday shared the BTS video from the set of the film.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video saying that she will always remember the experience of working on the film and it spoiled her for the rest of her life.

Sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption: How will I ever top this cinematic experience? Spoiled forever.

The video shows Parineeti, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, in different avatars, including the prep and pre-roll clips. She can also be seen hanging out on the sets and chatting with the film's director Imtiaz Ali and her co-star in the film, Diljit Dosanjh.

In one clip, her character Amarjot can also be seen pregnant thanks to the prosthetics. Incidentally, Parineetis' pregnancy rumors were doing the rounds until recently, with the actress explicitly denying being pregnant through her hilarious Instagram posts.

Recently, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a reel, in which she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and a blazer. The video includes a caption that reads: “POV – wearing well fitted clothes today, because when I tried on a kaftan dress.” Next, the video shows several news headlines stating “Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?” »

The video is captioned: “Entering the era of fitted clothing.” In the Stories section, she wrote: “Add to cart: fitted clothing only.

Nushrratt has difficulty breathing in his corset; said all that for the fashion premier

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all about her love of fashion as she wore a 'corset' that she couldn't breathe.

Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.

As he got out of the elevator, Nushrratt said: I'm going to collapse one lung. To which her stylist responds: It doesn't matter.

She said it was okay with my collapsing lung, Nushrratt retorted, and added that I couldn't breathe.

For the caption, the actress wrote: Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset, I couldn't breathe! All this for the fashion world.

Talking about work, Nushrratt will be seen in the second installment of Chhorii, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, Chhorii was a remake of the Marathi language film 'Lapachhapi'.

Raveena's Wisdom: Successful Marriages Result from Strong Partnerships

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon opened up about her relationships and on-screen romance with co-star Manav Vij in the streaming film 'Patna Shuklla'.

Raveena, who has been married to film distributor Anil Thadani for over two decades, said, “I believe a successful marriage is the result of a strong partnership. You need to support each other through good times and bad.

Talking about her character, she added: Tanvi and her husband have their own struggles in the relationship, but they support each other.

The actress said the film highlights the important role communication plays in marriage.

One important thing that 'Patna Shuklla' shows is the strength of communication between the Shukla couple, no matter what happens, they talk about it, fight about it and for me those are relationship goals,” said Raveena.

Patna Shuklla is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Huma Qureshi activates “gangster” mode; photos of killer drops

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi, who is currently playing the role of a comedy champ in Madness Machayenge-India series Ko Hasayenge, has turned on her 'gangster mode'.

On Instagram, Huma, who has 8.4 million followers, shared a series of photos in which she is seen wearing a black deep-neck bralette, matching leather pants and a blue denim jacket.

The actress accessorized the outfit with gold earrings, rings, clear sunglasses and cherry brown boots.

For makeup, Huma opted for pink lips and glossy makeup. She kept her long braids open.

The post is captioned: “Gangster mode activated!! »

She gave her message the melody of “Gangsta Track” by Dark Boy.

Fans took to the comments section and wrote: “Yo gangster”, “Killaa”, “ace”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the third season of political series 'Maharani' as Rani Bharti. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

The actress next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

Kajol's Hilarious Birthday Wish, Who Is So Excited He's 'Jumping Up And Down'

Mumbai– One of Bollywood's most serious actors, Ajay Devgn, turned 55 on Tuesday and his actress wife had the most hilarious way to wish her star husband.

Kajol took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a photo of the actor.

The actress wrote: Since I know you are so excited about your birthday that you jump up and down like a child, clap your hands and run in circles at the thought of your cake, let me start the day by wishing you a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn.

PS: – if anyone has a video of him doing all this, send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy, she added.

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as 'Gundaraj', 'Raju Chacha', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', 'U, Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji' among others.

In 1994, the two started dating during the filming of 'Gundaraj'. The two got married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. In 2003, Kajol gave birth to their daughter Nysa and seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to their son Yug.

Priyanka Chopra had “fun” exploring jungles through the film “Tiger”

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who narrates the story of the most charismatic animal on the planet – “Tiger”, said she had fun lending her voice to the story and exploring the jungles through the film.

“Tiger”, which Priyanka says is a story of love, conflict, hunger and survival, will launch on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day.

About the film, Priyanka wrote on Moreover.

In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures large and small, shy and majestic roam, there is Amba – a tiger with a timeless legacy. She takes care of her little ones with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so beautifully, she added.

The actress shared an anecdote and wrote: This film was shot over eight years following this beautiful family.

Every moment of working on the project was fun for Priyanka.

I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can't wait for you all to enjoy the jungle with us!

Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, “Tiger” is the culmination of 1,500 days of filming. (IANS)