Joe Flaherty, the comedic actor best known for his performances on the influential sketch series SCTV and as a father on the short-lived NBC ensemble series Freaks and Geeks, died Monday. He was 82 years old. His daughter, Gudrun Flaherty, said he died after a brief illness. She did not specify the cause or indicate the location of his death. Alongside an ensemble that included John Candy, Martin Short, Rick Moranis, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy and Catherine OHara, Mr. Flaherty played various characters on SCTV. The concept of the series, which aired in the 1970s and 1980s, was that its sketches were shows for a low-rent television station in a fictional town called Melonville. Among Mr. Flaherty's characters were Guy Caballero, the station's sleazy president, and Sammy Maudlin, an unctuous late-night talk show host. His character, Count Floyd, wore a cheap vampire costume while hosting a horror movie show, Monster Chiller Horror Theater. The joke was that the films shown on the program, like Dr. Tongues Evil House of Pancakes were rarely very scary, leaving Floyd holding the bag and often having to apologize to viewers.

Gudrun Flaherty said in a statement that her father had a lifelong passion for films from the 1940s and 1950s, which influenced his career, as well as his time on SCTV. Ms Flaherty said: He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an incredible cast. Mr. Flaherty was also known for his roles in fan-favorite television shows and films. He played Harold Weir, the pragmatic father of two awkward teenagers, in the cult television series Freaks and Geeks, which lasted only one season after its premiere in 1999, but helped launch the careers of several young actors, including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Busy Philipps , Jason Segel and Linda Cardellini. . In the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, Mr. Flaherty played a small but memorable role as a man who mocks the titular golf playerplayed by Adam Sandler, from The Crowd. A full obituary will follow. Victor Mather contributed to reports and Kirsten Noyes contributed to the research.

