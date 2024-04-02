LoLa 41 opens in downtown Naples, what you need to know

Planning a dinner? There's a new place to add to your list.

After much anticipation, LoLa 41 opened its doors with great fanfare on March 29. The new restaurant is currently open for dinner only. Lunches and brunches could be added next season.

Other locations in LoLa Hospitality's current portfolio include the original on Nantucket as well as Boston and Palm Beach, where it provides food and beverages for White elephanta chic boutique hotel.

LoLa 41 gets its name from the sailors who coordinate points on Nantucket, hence the cute longitude-latitude acronym, even though the other locations have different latitudes. Palm Beach is 26, as is Naples, while Boston is 42.

Is clubby-glam a new restaurant decor trend?

Decor-wise, the front dining room is clubby-glam, with bright red Venetian plaster walls adding a shine like Chanel lipstick and a touch of sophistication. Upon entering, the first accents you'll notice are the fun chandeliers dripping with mother-of-pearl-tinted Capiz shells. Look further for sound-absorbing black tin tiles.

The barroom's signature artwork is a gigantic chalkboard with shimmering metallic drawings of a globe, palm trees and Birds of Paradise plants created by a Boston-based artist. Jeanne Aylwardbetter known as ChalkBOS.

On the curves of the bar, subtle brushed brass accents with each country's nameplate have a somewhat antique look. At the top of the bar, a sample of coins from each country is pressed.

Dining on the patio will likely be loud. The indoor space is dark and lush, with tropical plants and an extraordinarily large L-shaped banquette with pops of color provided by a mix of fun patterned pillows.

Why is this the new address in Naples LoLa 41?

CEO Mark Daley started as bar manager at LoLa 41's first Nantucket location in 2006, where customers often mistook him for the owner.

In 2012-13, he became a partner with co-founder Marco Coelho, becoming CEO after Coelho left.

Maybe it's because of where he works, but this gentleman has a way with numbers.

When asked where he grew up (Arlington, Massachusetts), he first described it as being southwest of Boston.

Then he got specific.

The marathon start line was a few minutes from my house, about 26.4 miles southwest.

Since taking the helm, he has been considering expansion, potentially to Aspen (latitude 39) and San Juan (18).

I don't know if we had as many aspirations to develop as we do today. We have such a winning concept; there really is nothing like Lola. Let's say you have a group of six people, four want sushi and someone wants steak. With the world bistro menu, no one is left behind; everyone is having a good time.

Speaking of menus

With a nod to the original location, LoLa 41's eclectic menu aims to please everyone and features popular dishes from the 41 countries.st parallel.

Since I had visited before its official opening and hadn't eaten there yet, I asked Daley what he usually ordered: a few appetizers followed by sushi rolls.

Executive Chef Pablo Torre's favorite dishes include beef bulgogi because of its layers of flavors with hints of spice, sweetness and bitterness. It is a very balanced dish.

His favorite is the beef tartare which he makes from 7X Australian Wagyu cut with a marble grade of 8 or 9.

Torre's priority? Make guests feel comfortable with their food decisions.

We touch all countries in parallel. It's a fun and interactive menu.

After a stint as sous chef at SLS in Brickell, Torre was poached by Coelho and started in Nantucket before opening the Palm Beach location. He grew up in Miami, but his family is from Madrid.

He's been with LoLa for over five years, spending the last four in Boston, where he met his lovely wife, Michele Mansur. She is originally from Brazil and has sales and marketing expertise in travel and tourism. She is the general manager of the restaurant.

The couple just moved to Naples and our exceptional weather played a role in their decision.

What there is to know