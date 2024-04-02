Janki Bodiwala talks about the difficulty of getting quality scripts in Bollywood | Hindi Cinema News







The 28-year-old, who also played the lead role in the 2023 Gujarati original film 'Vash', says the two films were distinct from each other. She explained that although the storylines shared a similar basis, they were executed differently due to different directors. Additionally, she noted differences in his character development and highlighted additional scenes unique to the Hindi version, such as the villain's cylindrical shot and creepy ambiance.

The actor spoke about wanting meaningful roles in Bollywood, but mentioned how difficult it is to find good scripts with so much competition. Although there have been talks of future Hindi projects after 'Shaitaan', nothing has been confirmed yet. She reveals her desire for roles different from her past work and wishes to explore different genres.

Additionally, she expressed interest in exploring the OTT medium due to its growing audience, seeing it as an avenue for new opportunities.

The actor spoke about success in Bollywood, mentioning that it involves both making money and getting recognition for one's creativity. She also said that while it is important to have films that make a lot of money and are popular, it is also crucial to make unique projects that touch people's hearts. Janki believes that finding a balance between making commercially successful films and creating meaningful films leads to a satisfying career in Bollywood.

The actor expressed his excitement for several upcoming projects, mentioning that while he cannot divulge specific details at the moment, each project promises a distinct storytelling experience that he looks forward to sharing with audiences . Shaitan | Song – Khushiyaan Bator Lo (Audio) Actor Janki Bodiwala who embodied Ajay Devgn Vikas Bahl's daughter in the film 'Shaitaan' directed by Vikas Bahl, expresses her happiness over the success of the film. She expressed that the love she receives from the online audience is truly overwhelming. Additionally, she shared that it was a great opportunity for her to work with R. Madhavan Devgn and Jyotika, stating that the experience of working with such experienced actors was a valuable learning experience for her. She highlighted their dedication and professionalism, despite their many years in the industry.The 28-year-old, who also played the lead role in the 2023 Gujarati original film 'Vash', says the two films were distinct from each other. She explained that although the storylines shared a similar basis, they were executed differently due to different directors. Additionally, she noted differences in his character development and highlighted additional scenes unique to the Hindi version, such as the villain's cylindrical shot and creepy ambiance.The actor spoke about wanting meaningful roles in Bollywood, but mentioned how difficult it is to find good scripts with so much competition. Although there have been talks of future Hindi projects after 'Shaitaan', nothing has been confirmed yet. She reveals her desire for roles different from her past work and wishes to explore different genres.Additionally, she expressed interest in exploring the OTT medium due to its growing audience, seeing it as an avenue for new opportunities.The actor spoke about success in Bollywood, mentioning that it involves both making money and getting recognition for one's creativity. She also said that while it is important to have films that make a lot of money and are popular, it is also crucial to make unique projects that touch people's hearts. Janki believes that finding a balance between making commercially successful films and creating meaningful films leads to a satisfying career in Bollywood.The actor expressed his excitement for several upcoming projects, mentioning that while he cannot divulge specific details at the moment, each project promises a distinct storytelling experience that he looks forward to sharing with audiences .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/janki-bodiwala-opens-up-about-the-difficulty-of-landing-quality-scripts-in-bollywood/articleshow/108976353.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos