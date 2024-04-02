Actress Angie Harmon says Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog | North Carolina





Actress Angie Harmon has accused a driver for grocery delivery service Instacart of shooting her family's beloved dog over Easter weekend. Harmon, who is best known for her role on the NBC television series Law & Order, shared details of the killing of her pets in her North Carolina home to a viral post on Instagram. The post describes one of many cases in the United States, where there are more guns than people, that began with a relatively mundane activity, dropping off a grocery order, but grew then escalates into a deadly shootout. This Easter weekend, a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot and killed our precious Oliver, Harmon wrote. Harmon, also known for starring on the TV show Rizzoli & Isles, said the Instacart driver got out of his vehicle, delivered the family's groceries and then shot the dog Oliver on Saturday afternoon. According to Harmon, the man claimed he shot the dog in self-defense and police did not arrest him. But Harmon said the man had no scratches or bites and his pants were not torn. The family's Ring surveillance camera was charging at the time of the shooting, meaning the device did not capture video of the dogs' killing. Harmon added that the man appeared to be shopping for Instacart under a false identity. In a statement to NBC NewsCharlotte-Mecklenburg police have confirmed several details about the shooting described by Harmon. Police confirmed that the deliveryman who shot the dog told officers it was in self-defense. [The Instacart driver] told police that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single shot, striking and fatally injuring the dog, police said in a communicated. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack. Authorities told NBC that no arrests have been made and no charges have been recommended. In a statement to the Guardian, Instacart confirmed that the shooting took place and added that the delivery driver was immediately suspended from the delivery service. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, the company said. Harmon said the shooting traumatized her and her family. To the man who took Ollie from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable, Harmon said in a later Instagram post. She also wrote: Not only have you stolen a beloved family member from us, but you have traumatized us beyond measure.

