Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Accepts Walk of Fame Nominations

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Class of 2025 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The submission deadline is May 31. There is an application fee of $250 and applications can be obtained starting April 15 at walkoffame.com. The Walk of Fame committee will select approximately 24 names for honorees.

Anyone can submit an application, whether on their own behalf or that of another individual or group. The sponsor must submit a photo, biography and qualifications of the applicant as well as a list of contributions to the community and civic participation.

A letter of agreement from the candidate or their management must also be included in the application. Potential nominees must sign nomination forms and agree to attend the event to accept the honor if selected.

Individuals or groups selected for a star have two years to set the date for their ceremony, after which their selection will expire. Posthumous nominations have a two-year waiting period before they can be offered.

The cost of installing a star on the Walk of Fame upon approval is approximately $75,000 and the nominee's sponsor will assume responsibility for arranging payment to the Hollywood Historic Trust. The funds support the creation and installation of the star and the ceremony, as well as the maintenance of the Walk of Fame.

More than 2,700 winners are currently dedicated to walking. Recent winners include Martha ReevesDr.Dre, Lenny Kravitz and Eugène Lévy. New selections will be announced in June or July.