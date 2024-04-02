Entertainment
A romantic comedy with a Bollywood twist
If you enjoy reading romance novels with real-life challenges, then Canadian-Pakistani author Mayas Laws of Love by Alina Khawaja is the perfect summer read. The writing is a little choppy but the path to love has always been strewn with pitfalls. Maya Mirza (28), a Pakistani-Canadian teacher, is of marriageable age and has all the qualities of a good daughter. But when it comes to looking for love and finding the man of her dreams, Maya has a hard luck story. However, Maya hopes for some warmth and sunshine in her life as she travels to Pakistan for an arranged marriage. Her future husband is a handsome doctor (Imtiaz). An invaluable catch according to his parents and his army of worried (read curious) relatives. The Pakistani Muslim environment is brilliantly described in this book.
But his journey from Canada to Pakistan begins on a difficult note. In the mad rush to the airport, a charming young man crashes into her, dropping all her travel documents and her bag. While Maya cleans up his mess by insulting him, the asshole just walks away into the crowd without even apologizing. Worse yet, Maya is now sitting next to the same hot-headed guy (Sarfaraz) on the plane. Turbulent weather adds to his troubles. The flight is diverted to Switzerland instead of Pakistan. Stranded in an unknown country for a week, Maya decides to make peace with Sarfaraz and follows him everywhere. The two of them go for walks, break bread together, and even end up sleeping in the same hotel room. They are seduced by the beauty of the Swiss Alps, picturesque villages, lakes and colorful markets.
Opposites attract, the cringy and bubbly love-hate romantic comedy theme will remind you of Bollywood films of the 1990s, especially Shah Rukh Khan and Kajols Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (aka DDLJ). Alina's writing is fast.
The characters of Maya and Sarfaraz are endearing. Authors Maya find themselves in the same no-win situation as DDLJ's Kajol. Maya and Sarfaraz are opposites, but deep down you know they are made for each other. They both help each other face their worst fears and overcome their vulnerabilities. As Maya struggles to decide who she wants to spend her life with (Sarfaraz or Imtiaz), the author treads carefully through a maze of family power dynamics, cultural beliefs, religious lines, and processes of self-discovery. Dark clouds hang over the Maya-Sarfaraz love story, but come rain or shine, true love always wins!
