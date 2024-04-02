Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates its 60th anniversary with this new Studio Tour experience





article Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour this season with a new “experiential” addition to their popular behind-the-scenes tours of Los Angeles. While guests are normally limited to keeping their arms and legs inside their vehicle during the tour, starting April 26, Universal Studios Hollywood is flipping the script. The park invites visitors to hop off the tram to pose for photo ops in front of legendary movie scenes, like the sets of Universal's “King Kong” and “Jaws.” For a photo op like never before, the anniversary event will also feature the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood Sign located along the iconic backdrop, allowing guests to get up close and personal with the iconic landmark. Universal Studios Hollywood re-releases the iconic Glamor Trams as the world-famous Studio Tour celebrates its 60th anniversary. (Photo credit Victoria Wall Harris/Universal Studios Hollywood) Other notable attractions include the renovated debut of Universal's “Earthquake – The Big One,” which features a realistic 8.3 magnitude earthquake, and a large Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur exhibit. The 60th anniversary elements offer guests new ways to immerse themselves in Hollywood's most iconic scenes – and take photos to prove it. SUGGESTED: “The Studio Tour is a jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of visitors,” said Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood. “We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historical relevance with guests both new to the experience and those who have traveled with us along the way.” As part of the Studio Tour's 60th anniversary celebration, Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a selection of specially created, highly themed food and drinks, available from April 26 to August 11, 2024. (Photo credit Victoria Wall Harris/Universal Studios Hollywood) The anniversary celebration also includes new dining options including brisket sandwiches and barbecue chicken sandwiches from Hollywood & Dine, burgers and chili dogs from Mel's Diner, ice cream from Studio Scoops and cookie sandwiches from City Snack Shop. The Universal Studios Hollywood 60th Anniversary event runs from April 26 to August 11, 2024. Click here for more information and tickets.

