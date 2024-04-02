You may be used to the idea of ​​using AI to help you write a quick memo or summarize pages of notes, but what about fiction?

Chatbots Have Already Written Short Stories, At Least From an Award-Winning Author Sheli Heti, Westerns Alice Munro Chair in Creativity.

She has published two articles written by artificial intelligence (AI) in some of the world's most prestigious literary magazines and plans to write an entire book based on her conversations with a Chatbot Chai.

Hittites According to Alice appears in The New Yorker Last year. It starts like this:

My name is Alice and I was born from an egg that fell out of my mom's butt.

Weird, right? That's kind of the point, Heti said during a roundtable on AI and creativity organized by the Department of English and Writing Studies on March 28.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There is a part of you that knows this is random and means nothing to it (the chatbot). But it means something to us.

Heti named her chatbot Alice. She refers to Alice using pronouns, as if she were a friend who had offered her both puzzling and brilliant information over coffee.

Then, in a fit of frustration at the cost of the AI ​​she could converse with if asking a series of questions to get one-sentence answers was really a conversation, Heti deleted her chatbot. She said the answers haven't been the same since, even after the reboot.

How artists see AI

During the Western round table, alongside Aarthi Vadde, Duke English teacher And Tanja Grubnica Western doctoral student in English, Heti guided the audience through her process, reading Alice's responses that comprised it. New Yorker story, then reading the questions she used to generate those answers.

You can see this collaboration happening. It's her and me. The whole story was written this way, which is a very careful way to write a story. It's a lot easier to write a story without it, but it's not as weird as AI, Heti laughed.

For now, Hetis is just playing with AI, she says.

I don't think she knows what's going on, I don't think the people who talk to her know what's going on, I don't think they know what's going on, Heti said.

You can very quickly fool yourself into thinking he's sensitive. People develop relationships, were creatures that develop relationships. – Sheila Heti, Alice Munro Chair in Western Creativity

Grubnic, who studies Instagram poetry and digital literary culture, said tHere are the risks that come with these connections, from ethical dilemmas to security concerns.

It's misleading, they're ultimately not real people, they're robots. Many people turn to these robots as companions. In some transcripts, you could get a sense of how lonely it was there, Grubnic said of conversations others had with Alice.

The Hetis experiments seem to suggest that AI has a role to play in creative activities. The author said she couldn't have created a story as wonderfully wild as the one Alice imagined.

It helps you explore your own interests, Grubnic suggested. In some way, it probably improves your creativity.

Pre-chatbot: we've been here before

Vadde opened the panel with the historical context of computers and creativity. She admitted to having thought a lot about whether AI could really be creative.

It has no subjective experience, but that doesn't mean it can't be used for creative purposes, Vadde said, pointing to authors who have blended their own prose with AI-generated language.

Vauhini Vara, a writer born in Saskatchewan and now based in Colorado, used OpenAI's GPT-3 to help her write her essay. Ghostsabout her sister's death, which she struggled to cope with alone.

“When we think about experiences that might be too painful to process, tolerate, or express immediately, a very impersonal attitude toward language might actually be empowering,” Vadde said.

There's a history of creating art with computational intelligence that goes well beyond chatbots, she added.

Vadde mentioned Harold Cohen, a British artist who created the computer program AARON, a robot that could draw and paint on its own. Cohen sometimes painted over AARON's work with his fingers or a brush. He called the relationship a 40-year partnership, Vadde noted.

Like Cohen's partnership, Heti ultimately sees herself as collaborating with other humans, even as she generates stories with the AI, the engineers and developers who created the robots, and the authors whose work was transmitted to the AI ​​to teach it how to write.

Her visit to Chai's headquarters, a nondescript office where she saw three developers working on the robot, cemented this idea.

All human writing, a lot of it was fed into the robot. You also collaborate with all the libraries there and all the Enron emails and Facebook conversations, Heti said.

What started as such an interesting experiment lost its luster when she realized that there was a complete absence of friction, or fear, missing from writing AI.

There's simply nothing at stake, Heti said.

How amazing is it to see someone do a great feat. . . It’s because he’s a human. You could make a robot run faster than a car or do a figure skating routine where it never falls, but that's not interesting. There's no tension there.

It is the human experience inherent in difficulties, and especially in the fears and doubts that torment us, that makes art intriguing, Heti said.

Whatever we want to get rid of in ourselves is actually where we are interesting.