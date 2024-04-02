The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Mafia-era casino and Sin City landmark, closes after 67 years – Daily Press

By RIO YAMAT (Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the 1971 film “Diamonds Are Forever,” James Bond stays in a swanky suite at the Tropicana Las Vegas.

“I heard the Tropicana Hotel is quite comfortable,” Agent 007 said.

It was the heyday of the Tropicana. The lavish casino was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack, while its past under the mob cemented its place in Vegas history.

But after welcoming guests for 67 years, the doors to the third-oldest casino on the Las Vegas Strip slammed shut Tuesday. Demolition is scheduled for October to make way for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium — part of the city's latest overhaul as a sports entertainment hub.

Robert “Videobob” Moseley was among the last guests to leave the Tropicana before it closed for good at lunchtime. Sad to see the landmark disappear, Moseley paid $600 for a standard room and spent the previous night at the casino with friends.

“We’re losing this iconic part of Vegas,” Moseley said. “They’re going to kill Vegas.”

Charlie Granado, a bartender at the Tropicana, said it was a bittersweet ending for the place he has called his second home for 38 years.

“It's time. It's run its course,” Granado said. “It makes me sad but on the other hand, it's a happy ending.”

The population of Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, had just surpassed 100,000 when the Tropicana opened on a Strip surrounded by a vast desert. It took $15 million to build three floors with 300 rooms in two wings.

Its manicured lawns and flashy showroom have earned it the nickname “Tiffany of the Strip.” There was an imposing tulip-shaped fountain near the entrance, mosaic tiles and mahogany paneled walls everywhere.

Black and white photographs from that era provide a glimpse of what it was like inside the walls of the Tropicana in its heyday, when it hosted A-list stars from Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds to Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

Mel Tormé and Eddie Fisher performed at the Tropicana. Gladys Knight and Wayne Newton held residencies there.

In a city known for its reinvention, the Tropicana itself has undergone major changes as Las Vegas has evolved. Two hotel towers were added in subsequent years. In 1979, the casino's green and amber stained glass ceiling, now valued at $1 million, was installed above the casino floor.

Barbara Boggess was 26 when she started working at the Tropicana in 1978 as a linen attendant.

“The Tropicana was pretty much on its own here,” Boggess said. “It was a desert all around. It used to take me 10 minutes to get to work. Now it takes an hour.

Now 72, Boggess has seen the Tropicana through its many iterations. There was the name change in the 1980s as “The Island of Las Vegas”, complete with a blackjack table in the pool, and the South Beach-themed renovation completed in 2011.

Today, only the lower hotel room wings remain of the Tropicana's original structure. Yet the casino still evokes vintage Vegas nostalgia.

“It gives an old Vegas vibe. When you first walk in, you see the stained glass windows and the low ceilings,” said JT Seumala, a Las Vegas resident who visited the casino in March. “It’s like you go back in time for a moment.”

Seumala and her husband stayed at the Tropicana to pay homage to this monument. They wandered around the floor of the casino and hotel, taking random hallways and exploring the convention center. They tried their luck at blackjack and roulette and chatted with a cocktail server who had worked there for 25 years. At the end of their stay, they pocketed a few $5 red poker chips as a souvenir of the mafia-era casino.

Behind the scenes when the casino opened decades ago, the Tropicana had ties to organized crime, largely through reputed gangster Frank Costello.

A few weeks after the inauguration, Costello was shot in the head in New York. Police found a piece of paper in his coat pocket with the exact figure of the Tropicana's revenues and a notation for “skimming money” for Costello's associates, according to the Mob Museum.

In the 1970s, federal authorities investigating Kansas City mobsters charged more than a dozen mob operatives with conspiring to embezzle nearly $2 million in gambling revenue from Las Vegas casinos, including including the Tropicana. The Tropicana-related charges alone resulted in five convictions.

But the famous hotel-casino also enjoyed many years of success without crowds. It was here that the city's oldest show, “Folies Bergère”, took place. The topless revue, imported from Paris, featured what is today one of Las Vegas' most recognizable icons: the feathered showgirl.

During its nearly 50 years of existence, the “Folies Bergère” featured elaborate costumes and sets, original music that was once performed by a live orchestra, line dancers, magic shows, acrobats and comedy. The cabaret was featured in the 1964 Elvis Presley film “Viva Las Vegas.”

Today, the site at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip intersects a major thoroughfare named after the Tropicana. It is surrounded by the imposing mega-resorts that have made Las Vegas famous.

But nearby are the homes of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, who moved from Oakland, Calif., in 2020, and the city's first professional major league team, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The stadium planned for the land beneath the Tropicana is expected to open in 2028.

“There’s a lot of controversy about whether it should stay or whether it should go,” Seumala said. “But what I love about Vegas is that it’s always reinventing itself.”