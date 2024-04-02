She is one of the most famous divas of Bollywood who established herself as an international popular face after winning the reality TV show Big Brother. He is a handsome, successful and wealthy London businessman who can easily charm any woman. This is how we describe this beautiful couple: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Shilpa and Raj's journey is no less than a scene from a Bollywood film, filled with controversies and speculations. But today they are together, very much in love, successful business partners and also proud parents of a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The lovely duo is celebrating 4 years of marriage this year and we give you a brief glimpse of their beautiful journey of love and marriage.

Recommended Read: 8 Indian Celebrities Who Found Love Abroad

How it all began

What started as a simple business relationship between Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra turned out to be a perfect fairy tale. The two first met during business meetings where Raj was helping her promote her perfume brand S2. While tabloids speculated about a spark between the two, Raj denied everything saying, “We are just friends. I have a business relationship with Shilpa regarding her perfume.

After a little while, we saw the two spending more and more time together. In one of her interviews back then, Shilpa candidly admitted, “I'm dating someone. I hope it's him, but I don't want to say too much because we're still at the very beginning of our relationship.” Without giving names, Shilpa added, “He respects and understands what I do and it feels nice to be looked after.” I've been very alone for a very long time and it's nice to know that I have someone I look forward to seeing at the end of the day. Well, it was then a clear sign to almost everyone that the man in question was none other than Raj Kundra.

Recommended reading: 5 surprising beauty benefits of dark chocolate

The story continues

The twist of the tale

Raj Kundra was very much married even before meeting Shilpa. Raj's martial status turned out to be an ugly twist in Shilpa and Raj's beautiful love story. Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita has reportedly accused Shilpa of breaking the marriage. She said it was because of Shilpa that Raj left her and their newborn daughter. She was quoted as saying, “Shilpa is a cultural icon in the Indian community, but she is not what she seems. She can have any man she wants – there are plenty of single men. She didn't need to take it out on my husband.

Shilpa was very disturbed by these comments, but she cleared her name and reputation saying, “I was really upset by what she said; she knew very well that I didn't even know her husband when she left him. » Even Raj shared a similar view on the matter when he said, “My marriage ended 12 months ago and it had nothing to do with Shilpa. »

Ready to be together, always!

After all the drama surrounding the ex-wife and other speculations and controversies (like Shilpa getting pregnant before marriage), Shilpa and Raj, who were very much in love, finally decided to get married. “I always said that the day I decided to get married, it would be for good. I often wondered who would be the right person and realized that for me, it was Raj. I am I am absolutely sure he is my soul mate,” Shilpa said before taking the plunge.

The wedding took place on November 22, 2009. It was a grand “big Indian wedding” in the true sense of the word. The wedding and pre-wedding party took place at Shilpa's close friend's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple got engaged almost a month before their wedding at Raj's Juhu bungalow.

Don't miss: Wedding Invitations of Shilpa-Raj and Other Bollywood Celebrities

The fairytale wedding and the grand reception

On the wedding day, Shilpa was seen wearing a heavily embroidered traditional red saree, designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The groom wore a gold and brown dress Sherwani. The wedding took place according to Mangalorean traditions as Shilpa's family belongs to this community. The wedding ceremony guest list was mainly limited to family members.

It was during their reception on November 24, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, that all the elite of city B made their presence known. At the reception, Shilpa looks stunningly stunning in a contemporary golden saree-style gown, designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Raj was seen sporting a black Sherwani by Shantanu and Nikhil. The guest list included big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan with Gauri, Hrithik Roshan with Suzanne, Rani Mukherjee, Lalit Modi, Rekha and many more. The speculated guest list was estimated at over 500 guests.

Recommended Read: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Changed Their Religion For Love

What do the duo have to say about each other?

Raj on Shilpa:

In an interview with Filmare magazine, Raj said, “It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I would love her to be my life partner. She has an angelic side. Her simple side grew on me as I got to know her. She is an excellent housewife. She's a great mom! She is the wind beneath my wings and I try to be her support system. We are everyone’s strength. »

Recommended Reading: 7 Best Tips to Look Slimmer in Photos

Shilpa on Raj:

Shilpa found her true hero when she met Raj. “Raj is the ideal Raj, like Raj of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”Shilpa said in an interview. Well, here's what Shilpa wrote on her Twitter wall last year on her wedding anniversary: ​​”Wishing you a happy birthday Raj Kundra. My true hero. (I) can't thank God enough to have you in my life. You are the best husband, I love you

We wish the happy couple a very happy anniversary and a million more to come!