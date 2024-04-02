Universal Studios Hollywood reveals plans for its 60th anniversary





This summer, visitors will once again be allowed to get off the Studio Tour trams midway at Universal Studios Hollywood, as the attraction celebrates its 60th anniversary. Universal Studios Hollywood opened on July 15, 1964 as the Universal Studios Tour, with red-and-white-striped “Glamor Trams” taking visitors around the Universal City studio grounds. At the start of the tour, guests could get off the tram at designated stops to watch demonstrations of film, television and commercial production. To celebrate this anniversary, Universal is bringing back the Glamor Tram design for its Studio Tour trams. And Universal will allow guests to get off the tram again midway through a series of photo ops celebrating the lot's history.

Photo provided by Universal Studios Hollywood “The Studio Tour is a jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of visitors,” said Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager of Universal Studios Hollywood. “We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historical relevance with guests both new to the experience and those who have traveled with us along the way.” The celebration officially begins on April 26 and continues until August 11, although the Glamor trams have appeared in the park in recent days. During the anniversary celebration, video monitors on board the streetcars will show clips of former Studio Tour attractions as they once appeared on the tour. (Who remembers the parting of the Red Sea? The bridge collapse? The landslide? The spinning tunnel? The fake commercial for San Francisco's Rice-a-Roni Cable Car that I starred in when I was six years ?) One of the tour's old attractions will also return to real life this summer, with the temporary appearance of the Runaway Train. Other sights on the tour this summer will include an original time machine photo car from Back to the future in Courthouse Square, where the film was filmed, a dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur exhibit used in promoting the Jurassic world film and the return of Earthquake The Big One, which has been enhanced with new show technology. But the big reminder of this anniversary season's tour will be the stops. This is where guests will be able to pose for photos with an original and fully restored vintage 1964 Glamor tram, a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park's original pendant light. Jaws shark. Also at the stop will be an officially sanctioned scale replica of the famous Hollywood sign. The 10-foot-tall replica of the 45-foot-tall original will stand next to the tour starting point, so fans can take an up-close photo with the Los Angeles icon. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will allow guests to leave the Universal Studios Hollywood studio tour and see a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign up close,” said Steve, CEO and president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. » said Nissen. “Millions of people have dreamed of being able to climb the hill to the sign at the top of Mount Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the perfect way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.” Universal Studios Hollywood will also celebrate its anniversary with special food and beverage selections, including new barbecue sandwiches at Hollywood & Dine, TV dinner-inspired Meatloaf Combo and Fried Chicken Combo meals at Mel's Diner, and new dining options. ice cream honoring the park's attractions at Studio Scoops. . Birthday merchandise will include a Glamor Tram popcorn bucket and other Glamor Tram-themed memorabilia. For discounted park tickets, please visit our partner site Universal Studios Hollywood Tickets page. And wherever you arrive, in honor of the birthday, please… ask for Babs. * * *

