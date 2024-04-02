Beyoncé and all the songwriters on a new album





Goodbye disco balls and platform shoes, hello square dancing and cowboy boots. Beyoncé officially ushered in a new era with the Friday, March 29 release of Cowboy Carterhis eighth album and a changing of the guard after the critically acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance. Born from an experience Bey had “years ago, where [she] I didn't feel welcome, Cowboy Carter finds the superstar embracing the musical roots of her Southern heritage while paying homage to many of the country greats who came before her – from Willie Nelson has Linda Martell, each of whom recorded voice messages featuring different genre tracks on the album. The project also includes a reinvigorated, Beyoncé version of Dolly Parton“Jolene” by , preceded by an interlude recorded by the icon herself. The LP also sees the Houston native raising modern country stars, with Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts (all black women in country) joining her for a poignant cover of the Beatles' “Blackbird,” while as Shaboozey and Willie Jones add their own flavor to “Spaghettii” and “Just for Fun,” respectively. More, Miley Cyrus mixes her voice with Bey's on the heartfelt “II Most Wanted” and Post Malone doubles the representation of Texas on “Levii's Jeans”. THE Cowboy Carter The tapestry also includes fascinating samples and interpolations. Concrete example ? Nancy Sinatra“These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” and the Beach Boys' “Good Vibrations” are both seamlessly merged into one track, “Ya Ya.” Find out which songwriters Beyonc collaborated with on each of the 27 tracks Cowboy Carter below, by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia. “American Requiem” Written by Atia Boggs, Beyonc, Camaron Ochs, Dan Walsh, Darius Dixson, Derek Dixie, Ernest Dion Wilson, Jon Batiste, Michael Price, Raphael Saadiq, S. Carter, Stephen Stills and Tyler Johnson.

“Blackbird” feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

“16 cars” Written by Ink, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin and Raphael Saadiq.

“Protector” feat. Rumi Carter Written by Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Jack Rochon and Ryan Beatty.

“My rose” Written by Beyoncé and Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols.

“Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” feat. Willie Nelson Written by Beyonc, Charles Anderson, Chuck Berry, Jesse Stone, Leah Nardos Takele, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Son House.

“Texas Holdem” Written by Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Blow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq.

“Bodyguard” Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Leven Kali, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Beatty and Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols.

“Dolly P” Written by Beyoncé, Dolly Parton and Leah Nardos Takele.

“Jolene”



“Girl” Written by Beyonc, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie, S. Carter, Simon Maartensson and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Spaghettii” feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey Written by Beyonc, Collins Chibueze, DJ Dede Mandrake, Khirye Tyler, S. Carter and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Alligator Tears” Written by Beyonc, Khirye Tyler and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Smoke Hour II” feat. Willie Nelson Written by Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman and Leah Nardos Takele.

“Just for fun” feat. Willie Jones Written by Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman and Ryan Beatty.

“Most Wanted II” Achievement. Miley Cyrus Written by Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus and Ryan Tedder.

“Levii's Jeans” feat. Post Malone Written by Austin Post, Beyonc, Nile Rodgers, S. Carter and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Flamenco” Written by Beyoncé and Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols.

“The Linda Martell Show” feat. Linda Martell Unknown at time of publication.

“Yeah yeah” Written by Anais Marinho, Beyonc, Brian Wilson, Harry Edwards, Klara Mkhatshwa Munk-Hansen, Lee Hazlewood, Mike Love, Oliver Rodigan, S. Carter and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Oh Louisiana”



“Desert Eagle” Written by Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, Marcus Reddick and Miranda Johnson.

“Riiverdance” Written by Beyoncé, Mark Spears, Rachel Keen and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“II hands II paradise” Written by Beyonc, Dave Hamelin, Jack Rochon, Mark Spears, Ryan Beatty and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Tyrant” Written by Beyonc, Camaron Ochs, David Doman, Dominic Redenczki, Ezemdi Chikwendu and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamond.

“Sweet Honey Buckiin'” feat. Shaboozey Written by Beyonc, Collins Chibueze, Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, Pharrell Williams, S. Carter and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant.

“Amen” Written by Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Danielle Balbuena, Darius Dixson, Dave Hamlin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuk and Tyler Johnson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/lists/beyonce-cowboy-carter-credits-songwriters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos