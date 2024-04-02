WME uses AI technology to combat celebrity deepfakes

As advances in artificial intelligence increase, talent agencies are strengthening their defenses to protect Hollywood stars from misleading and manipulated images or videos that can put them at risk.

The rise of generative AI and deepfakes, or videos and images falsely using a person's likeness, has led to a wide proliferation of unauthorized clips that can harm celebrity brands and businesses.

These clips claim to show famous people saying and doing things they never said or did. For example: fake nudes of a famous person or videos designed to make it look like a Hollywood star is endorsing a product they haven't actually used. And the problem is expected to get worse.

There are now technological tools that use AI to combat this threat, and the entertainment industry has come knocking.

The talent agency WME has signed a partnership with Plot, a Seattle-based company that specializes in software used to flag unauthorized content posted on the Internet that includes customer portraits. The company, which has 25 employees, then quickly sends requests to online platforms to remove the counterfeit photos and videos.

Financial details of the exchange were not disclosed.

Artificial intelligence is seen as both friend and foe in Hollywood, a tool that can make processes more efficient and inspire new innovations, but it is also seen as a job killer and another way to steal intellectual property.

The need for better protections against AI played a central role in last summer's strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA actors' guild. On Tuesday, the Artist Rights Alliance, a nonprofit organization, released an open letter to tech companies demanding they stop devaluing their work, with the signatures of 200 musicians. including Billie Eilish and Elvis Costello. As deepfakes increase, agencies hope to use AI to stop bad actors online.

The worst game of whack-a-mole you're going to play is solving the deepfakes problem without a technology partner to help, said Chris Jacquemin, WME partner and head of digital strategy.

Loti co-founder Luke Arrigoni launched the startup about a year and a half ago. He previously ran an artificial intelligence company called Arricor AI and was previously a data scientist at Creative Artists Agency, WME's main rival.

Arrigoni said Loti started working with WME about four or five months ago. WME clients give Loti some photos of themselves from different angles. They also record short audio clips which are then used to help identify unauthorized content. The Lotis software searches the web, flags these unauthorized images to customers, and sends takedown requests to the platforms.

There's this kind of growing feeling that this is an impossible problem, Arrigoni said. There's almost an adage now where people say: Once it's on the Internet, it's on the Internet forever. Our entire company dispels this myth.

Arrigoni declined to specify the financial terms of the partnership or the number of WME customers using Lotis technology.

Before using Lotis technology, Jacquemin said, his agency's staff would have to combat the problem of deepfakes in a much more ad hoc manner. They should ask web platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook, to remove unauthorized content based on what they saw while browsing or what they heard through their customers, whose fans would report the content falsified.

Lotis technology offers more visibility into the problem. There may be circumstances in which not all unauthorized content will be removed, depending on customers' wishes. But at least the artists will know what's going on.

By 2022, companies like Meta and Google were already facing the removal of billions of ads or ad accounts that violated their deception policies, Jacquemin said.

Today, more and more people in Hollywood are concerned about how new AI models, some of which are trained in part on publicly available data, could potentially use copyrighted works. 'author. These technologies could further blur the lines between what is real and what is fake.

If false, harmful content were to be retained for too long, it could harm customers' business opportunities and business endorsements.

They are so realistic that it would be difficult for most people to tell the difference, Arrigoni said.

This is the latest partnership that WME and its parent company Endeavor have entered into with an AI-related company. In January, WME in partnership with Chicago-based startup Vermillio to protect customers against intellectual property theft by detecting when AI generative content uses a customer's image or voice.

Endeavor is a minority investor in Speechify, which makes text-to-speech technology. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel used the Speechifys tool to create a synthetic version of his voice, which delivered the keynote speech during an Endeavor earnings conference call last year. (On Tuesday, Endeavor announced that its largest shareholder, Silver Lake, would take the company private in a deal valuing it at $13 billion.)

So far, Loti is self-funded, Arrigoni said. He said he himself invested $1 million in the company. The company is currently in the process of raising an undisclosed amount for a seed round.