Fulbright College's Morasch Featured in Upcoming Apple Documentary

Courtesy of ALA Missouri Girls State Morasch speaking at the 2022 ALA Missouri Girls State session

Charis Morasch experienced the surprise of her life last March.

Morasch, a freshman political science major in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, was a 2022 delegate to the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State, a program that welcomes approximately 700 young women from across the state to build municipal government, from county and state. from the ground. Established in 1935 by the American Legion Auxiliary, the program gives its delegates, aspiring high school students, the opportunity to engage in political debates, attend teaching schools, hear various speakers and even present for elections. The 2022 session, unlike previous years, was the subject of a documentary entitled Girls Statefilmed on location at Lindenwood University during the titular program's 80th session.

During her time at ALA Missouri Girls State, Morasch ran a campaign for governor, passed the bar exam to become a licensed attorney, was elected to her party's state central committee, and played as a percussionist with the group Girls State. Today, she serves on the program's all-volunteer staff each year to guide young people passionate about politics and government through their years as a delegate. As she began her studies of Razorback, she waited for the opportunity to view the documentary for herself.

That 21-month wait ended in March when Girls State was screened at the 2024 True/False Film Festival at the University of Missouri.

“When I walked into Jesse Hall for the screening, I was in awe. There were thousands of people who had never heard of ALA MGS before, or who were there as movie aficionados, all in the auditorium to hear our story,” Morasch said. . More than 1,700 people attended the screening. After speaking with other staff members, Morasch knew she would appear in the film. However, when the lights went out, the first voice she expected to hear wasn't hers.

“My gubernatorial campaign speech was played first,” Morasch said. “I sat there in tears watching my 17-year-old daughter speak encouragingly to a room full of people she never thought she would meet.” Candidates for each office – governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general – from both parties, the Federalists and the fictional Nationalists, spoke in front of their peers at their party convention. Among them, Morasch was a candidate for governor. She says her speech was intended to empower her fellow delegates by reminding them of their unique strengths as women. “I wanted to highlight that there is a societal expectation that women must dress and debate like men to be heard, and that is simply not true. Femininity is powerful, and I wanted to let people know my peers that this is something that should be celebrated.”

Morasch was also featured later in the film as an instrumentalist. She had performed a song called “Dance of the Hippolollipops” on the marimba for her fellow delegates. As she would discover, this piece had been integrated into the film's music, cutting out shots of her performance.

Girls State follows the experiences of several young women throughout their tenure as ALA Missouri Girls State delegates, demonstrating their resilience and collaboration across diverse ideologies in an ever-widening political divide. Along the way, the dynamics of ALA Missouri Girls State's first-ever co-hosted session with its sister program, Missouri Boys State, are captured. It takes note of Missouri's unique demographic makeup, ranging from Kansas City and St. Louis to a variety of colleges and universities and many rural areas.

“Participating in Girls State has taught me invaluable lessons about connecting as people across our differences, which has given me the ability to build incredible relationships since arriving at the University of Alberta ” Morasch said. “This message shines through the film, and I hope viewers take these lessons with them. No matter how different we think we are, deep down we are more alike than we might expect.”

Apple Original Movie Girls Statedirected by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss, will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on April 5.