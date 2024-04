Top brass at America's biggest entertainment companies spent three times as much on Democrats as Republicans

More than three-quarters of all-time political donations from executives at several Fortune 250 entertainment companies have gone to Democrats, according to new data compiled by a transparency watchdog. Current executives of companies involved in the entertainment industry, such as Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, Apple, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros., have collectively given $13.5 million to Democrats and just $4.2 million to dollars to Republicans, meaning 76% of donations went to Democrats, according to at 1792 Exchange, a transparency watchdog that tracks companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. These donations coincide with the adoption of left-wing policies by major corporations, including Disney, which recognized that the company's social activism came at a cost to shareholders. (RELATED: Red State Slaps Wall Street Titan With Cease-and-Desist Order Over 'Fraudulent' Claims About Green Investments) Top Disney executives collectively gave $2.8 million to Democrats, compared to just $908,840 to Republicans. according to at the 1792 Stock Exchange. Disney was widely criticized for its choice to incorporate left-wing messages into its products, leading activist investor Nelson Peltz and investment firm Trian Partners to launch a campaign to have it and one other company member join the company's board of directors. Did you know @Disney Have board members made more than $2.8 million in personal donations to Democratic political candidates (more than 3 times the amount given to Republicans)? – 1792 Exchange (@1792Exchange) April 2, 2024 Hollywood studios run by top entertainment companies have also made large donations to California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, as the state doles out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits to the film industry. Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Disney, Sony and Comcast are expected to receive $722,068,000 in tax credits from the California government from 2020 to 2025. Conservatives have attempted to boycott various companies for their support of Democrats and left-wing messages, including Bud Light, which lost its spot as the top-selling beer in the United States in June to Modelo Especial after a promotion with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Many companies that have been boycotted in the past, like Target, have largely recovered from their initial losses as consumer concerns about the policies have faded, although they have not always completely backed down from their positions previous ones. Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, Apple, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent, nonpartisan news service, is available free to any legitimate news publisher capable of delivering a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter's byline and DCNF affiliation. For questions about our guidelines or our partnership, please contact [email protected].

