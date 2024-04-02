Abhijeet Bhattacharya says, 'No man in Bollywood is patriotic': 'A husband says something, and the wife goes to Parliament and laughs' | Hindi Cinema News







Expressing regret for his patriotic stance, Abhijeet remarked: I always laugh at my stupidity. I have a line to describe my mistakes, pretending to be a patriot, but not becoming one. Some so-called patriots are paid to play a role, and I paid a heavy price for being the only patriot in this industry.

He further criticized the lack of true patriotism in Bollywood, citing examples of how individuals in the industry exercise double standards. Abhijeet pointed out instances where statements made by one person are mocked or contradicted by others, especially in political contexts. "No man in Bollywood is patriotic. In this film, a husband says something, and the wife goes to Parliament and laughs. If anyone wants to see Ram Lalla then the woman, belonging to the same party, abuses Ram Ji . So don't make anyone a patriot by giving money; I lost money and much more in this process," Abhijeet told Bollywood Bubble. Despite these challenges, Abhijeet affirmed his dedication to his profession as singing and entertain people, remaining committed to his beliefs.

