Kansas Police Search for 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty After Alleged Incident





TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Police in Kansas say they are searching for an actor from the “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” believing he may be linked to a reported domestic violence incident. Law enforcement officials in Lawrence, which is about 26 miles east of Topeka, said they sent an affidavit to the prosecutor for Cole Brings Plenty's arrest. Former Nickelodeon producer responds to alarming child actor allegations

Authorities say police were called to an apartment following reports of a woman screaming for help on Sunday, March 31. As part of their investigation, Lawrence police said they had “identified [Brings Plenty] as a suspect, I found probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to local agencies. Traffic cameras reportedly showed the 27-year-old leaving the city immediately after the incident. Cole Brings Plenty attends the Red Nation Celebration Institute's 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards at the Fine Arts Theater on November 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Brings Plenty's family has been in contact with law enforcement and has expressed concern about his whereabouts. They even reported him as a missing person. As of Tuesday night, Brings Plenty is listed as amissing personwith the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. His uncle, “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty, posted a missing persons poster for Cole on his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon. According to the poster, Brings Plenty “missed a meeting with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic of him.” Entertainment tonight reported That Brings Plenty's father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., also took to social media Monday to ask for help finding his son. “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is, tell them to call me. His family is very worried about him,” he said. wroteadding: “I love you son, contact me and send you a message on your phone.” Former MTV star arrested for grooming after year on the run: sheriff

Brings Plenty's vehicle, pictured below, is a 2005 Ford Explorer with license plate “368PXB.” Anyone seeing this vehicle is asked to contact Lawrence police or make an anonymous report to Lawrence and Douglas County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-843-8477. Photo of Plenty's vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Lawrence Police Department) Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in “1923,” has made guest appearances on shows like “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,” according to his IMDB page. He is a student at Haskell Indian Nations University, The Lawrence Times reports. No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

